Steepwater rising in 2020 with new LP

Diffie is back on the road and selling out shows from coast to coast. Among songs to be heard at Diffie's Saturday performance will be tunes from the latest installment of "The Hometown Country Jam Series." One is his new single, "As Long As There's A Bar." Music starts at 8 p.m. with special guest artist, Jonny James. Tickets: $40 general admission. More: 219-942-1670 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.

'Opry Rock Party' heading to Region

Happy to report that one of NWI's very own musical exports -- country singer/songwriter and band leader Jimmy Henrich -- is back in the saddle, musically speaking. After taking an 8-year hiatus from performing to raise his family, Henrich is back with a new radio single "Kiss It Out," from his new forthcoming studio album.

Henrich called "The Local Scene" last week from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, to report a 2020 tour is being planned that will bring him to his old Region stomping grounds for a few live shows. Adding to the cool factor of that news was discovering Henrich's youngest son, Jonah, is the bass player and bass singer in the new family band called, Opry Rock Party, along with Henrich's guitarist nephew, Dakota Jackson.