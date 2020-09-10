Stellar talent: NWI's Top 10 finalists square off in Hoosier Star 2020

Music can be a key to changing one’s future and capable of starting one on a journey through life. The passion young talents bring to musical competitions is powerful as they hope these events could be “the big break.”
Many major stars have shared stories about how competing in a local hometown talent show inspired them to keep getting up on stage while hoping to be noticed. Even show biz legends like Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan (aka Bobby Zimmerman) gave their first ever performances at local talent shows.
Each year for the last 15 years, the locally produced talent competition, Hoosier Star has inspired local singers to “dream the dream.” Being a finalist, or even winning such a talent event may not give a performer overnight success, but it can give them a glimpse of what it takes and what it could be like, giving them the necessary inspiration to chase the neon rainbow of which country music singer Alan Jackson famously sang.
Hoosier Star is a unique and wonderful opportunity for regional vocalists of all ages to compete for the opportunity to showcase their talents with the support of a full orchestra—the wonderful LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. Weeks of competition culminates in one memorable evening at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, and that evening happens for this year’s finalists this Saturday.
The Hoosier Star competition, like most entertainment events in the year of COVID-19, was delayed and many feared it might be canceled. Instead, the auditions originally scheduled for mid-March happened later and this weekend it all comes to a head with one of the gifted singers soon to be crowned as Hoosier Star 2020.
Congratulations and best of luck to the five finalists in this year’s Adult Division, along with the five teenage finalists who made the cut for the Youth Division.
The “ADULT FINALIST” contenders for 2020’s Hoosier Star are:
ALYSE FLORES – Born and raised in LaPorte, Flores has surrounded herself with music her entire life, taking private piano and voice lessons, singing in multiple choruses, playing piano with her school jazz band and more. Auditioning for Hoosier Star since age 16, Flores has not only made the cut as a finalist in 2020 but has evolved from a student to a teacher, both privately and as an instructor at The Lesson Loft in Chesterton.
ALANNA MOSSELL – A music educator of string music and orchestra, Mossell began singing as a child and discovered the viola at age 10 which began her journey into music. She is a member of the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra as principle violist. This Hoosier Star finalist has focused on her instrument and bettering her skills during the COVID crisis.
ALORA TRIBOLA – Singing is this 18-year-old’s passion and she loves all styles of music. Hoosier Star is her first serious singing competition and said she is honored to be chosen as a 2020 finalist out of the many who auditioned.
LeANN STUTLER – This Hoosier Star finalist is no stranger to competing in local talent events. Her teenage band Capernaum won first place at the Lake County Fair Battle of the Bands three times, beginning when Stutler was just age 15. Crown Point's Stutler has since graduated from Columbia College in Chicago with a Bachelor of Music Degree, while minoring in Music Business. Two years ago, Stutler created a local buzz with “It’s About Time,” a demo EP of original songs she self-produced in her bedroom. In 2019, her first full-length professionally recorded album, “Keeps Getting Better,” was released and has received media accolades and Midwest radio play on multiple stations.
EVAN D. WOODING – LaPorte born and raised into a family steeped in music and the arts, Wooding is a 2010 honors graduate from LaPorte High School who began piano lessons at age 6. He began singing in church choirs and praise groups since his pre-teens. He loves music and is excited about being a Hoosier Star finalist.
The “YOUTH FINALISTS” for the 2020 Hoosier Star are:
JAMILEH CORNEJO – The 16-year-old’s first time on stage was playing lead in her first grade class musical, after which she was hooked on performing and singing. Now a two time“Hoosier Star finalist, and a veteran of other Midwestern talent competitions, Cornejo is ready for the challenge on Saturday.
JULIA LARSON – A 17-year-old senior at Chesterton High School is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Program and is a veteran of many school stage productions and performing groups, including the top show choir, The Sandpipers. Larson sees Hoosier Star as an incredible experience and opportunity.
LILY BELLE NUEST – A 17-year-old senior at Kouts High who sang before she could talk according to family members. Nuest has performed in several musicals over the years from school productions to community performances in Footlight Players productions like “Gypsy.” This Hoosier Star finalist is not just a singer, but also celebrates and embraces many forms of the arts, including painting and drawing, where she has won honors and awards for her creations. A member of the Teen Arts Board at South Shore Arts and a participant in the Fine Arts Academic Team, Nuest plans to pursue a Fine Arts Degree.
RAUL MEJIA PALMA – This senior at LaPorte High School began singing as a Freshmen and began playing musical instruments since childhood, with current plans to join the LaPorte Wind Ensemble and the school's Jazz Band. Palma is grateful for the encouragement of his parents and siblings and his performance on Saturday as a finalist in Hoosier Star is dedicated to them.
GRACE PHILLIPS – A 16-year-old from Westville High School, Phillips has been singing and loving music since age 4 and performed in her first musical in the 7th grade. Since then, she has been an active member of her school’s theater department, most recently playing “Belle” in the WHS production of “Beauty & The Beast.” A member of the school’s advanced choir, Phillips has competed in many ISSMA competitions and earned “gold” twice in the past year’s event. Add to that, this Hoosier Star finalist also plays ukulele.
The top prize in each category is a cash prize of $1,000.
Live streaming of the Hoosier Star competition will take place Saturday on the following four online sites:
