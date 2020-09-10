Stellar talent: NWI's Top 10 finalists square off in Hoosier Star 2020

Congratulations and best of luck to the five finalists in this year’s Adult Division, along with the five teenage finalists who made the cut for the Youth Division.

The “ADULT FINALIST” contenders for 2020’s Hoosier Star are:

ALYSE FLORES – Born and raised in LaPorte, Flores has surrounded herself with music her entire life, taking private piano and voice lessons, singing in multiple choruses, playing piano with her school jazz band and more. Auditioning for Hoosier Star since age 16, Flores has not only made the cut as a finalist in 2020 but has evolved from a student to a teacher, both privately and as an instructor at The Lesson Loft in Chesterton.

ALANNA MOSSELL – A music educator of string music and orchestra, Mossell began singing as a child and discovered the viola at age 10 which began her journey into music. She is a member of the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra as principle violist. This Hoosier Star finalist has focused on her instrument and bettering her skills during the COVID crisis.

ALORA TRIBOLA – Singing is this 18-year-old’s passion and she loves all styles of music. Hoosier Star is her first serious singing competition and said she is honored to be chosen as a 2020 finalist out of the many who auditioned.