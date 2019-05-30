One of the best selling and most popular rock bands of the early 1980s -- The Police -- conquered the world and then, like the Beatles before them, opted to walk away from it all while at the top of their game in 1986, leaving their legacy intact.
"We stopped it all at exactly the right time," said Stewart Copeland, one of the three Police men, who along with being the group's drummer wound up being its archivist. Also like The Beatles, the three musicians were first marketed as teen idols, but soon morphed into a groundbreaking musical force to be reckoned with until finally stress fractures formed and the fun faded.
Copeland explained there was a lot of internal turmoil during the making of their last two albums ("Ghost In The Machine" and "Synchronicity"), but he believes they are two of their best. "There were people that didn't want it all to end, but the three of us were ready," he said. Sting became a huge solo star, while Andy Summers and Copeland worked more behind the scenes on various projects, including film scores.
“In 1978, when I was a member of this struggling rock band called The Police, I scraped together enough money from those early gigs to buy a Super 8mm movie camera. As soon as I raised it to my eye and started filming, amazing things began to happen. It was like watching a movie unfold as the band sparked a fire that lit up the world for us."
That movie the young rocker watched through his lens resulted in 52 hours of raw 8mm footage and was painstakingly edited down and will be at long last available to fans May 31 in a variety of formats as, "Everyone Stares (The Police Inside Out)." Copeland wrote and directed the 74-minute film, which includes a new special features segment with Andy Summers. Copeland also serves as narrator, sporting dry wit and humor while describing the story behind three young lads who found global success with a fresh hybrid sound that still defies categorization.
Copeland explained how the film footage was shot 40 years ago, was produced about 12 years ago and debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2006. So why is this only being released to fans now?
"Well, back then, 'Police world' was a different environment, and it was very hard for me to get anything beyond kind of temporary licenses for using all the materials. But now, 'Police world' is a happy place and I was able to get these rights to re-release the film on DVD and Blu-Ray (as well as in digital format)."
"This is a fly on the wall account of our story," Copeland explained. "The distinction with this film is that unlike a normal documentary about a band where the camera is over here and the band is over there, this time the camera is in the band. It's like being a first person shooter, you are the band. When you watch this movie your name is 'Stewart,' it's a very personal view from inside the band, not the view of an outside camera following the band. You are seeing it through our eyes, through my eyes as the real adventure was happening to us."
Highlights of the film include Sting teaching guitarist Andy Summers a new song he had just written called "Da Doo Doo Doo"; seeing the group on their first tour of America in 1978 traveling in a van from one small hotel to another while playing clubs and struggling to be noticed; then seeing fans at an airport react to the trio once their star had risen; and clips of their triumphant performance at the 1982 US Festival. There's even some great behind-the-scenes footage of them shooting music videos.
Of special note watching the video shoot for the hit, "Can't Stand Losing You." "Yeah, somebody came up with the idea of it being 'ewe,' as in a female sheep," laughed Copeland of that footage, which shows the band and crew chasing sheep around the Australian farm where the video was shot. "Someone thought it a good idea to hire 50 sheep as extras for the video, but didn't think to hire a shepherd to take care of them."
The documentary is a humorous and historical look back at the making of a band who owned the first part of the '80s decade and whose music is still a mainstay on radio stations and personal playlists today. It's a well done story of raw talent, dedication, camaraderie, that carries an under laying warning about being careful what you wish for.