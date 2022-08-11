Stoney Curtis brings Rock Blues to Region

The Stoney Curtis Band is back for its first visit to Northwest Indiana since 2019 with a pair of dates locally sure to draw out the trio's legion of Midwest fans.

Tonight, one can find them in Crown Point as part of the city's ongoing Crown Point Bulldog Park Free Summer Concert Series. The show is a free, all-ages performance from 4-8 p.m. at Bulldog Park, and accompanies the pavilion's weekly Crown Point Classic Car Cruise.

Then on Friday, the trio will perform a 21 and over concert from 9-12 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, which is a regular stop on the international touring group's visits when in the Midwest.

Tonight's performance pairs the blues-based rockers with opening artist Jack Whittle, whose new self-titled album has been getting some radio spins on various blues music radio programs, including my own "Midwest BEAT Blues" show airing 7-9 p.m. Fridays on Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1FM), and WIMS-AM/FM (AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM) every Tuesday (5-7 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday's performance teams the trio up with The Corey Dennsion Blues Band, a staple artist on the Chicago blues scene, who also hosts Leroy's weekly Sunday Blues Jam.

The Stoney Curtis Band is heavily steeped in '60s/'70s psychedelia, blues, blues rock, hard rock, and even a bit of fusion. Since 2005, the group has released five albums via the international Shrapnel Records label -- “Acid Blues Experience" "Raw and Real" "Cosmic Conn3ction," "LIVE," and "Halo of Dark Matter" -- allowing the trio the opportunity to tour across America and across much of Europe, even performing at the iconic "ROCKPALAST" in Europe.

"My sound is the 'Chicago sound,' a blended mix of hard rock and blues," described Curtis. "I grew up on the South Side of Chicago before moving to Los Angeles. My friends and I grew up listening to rockers like UFO, Scorpions, KISS, Sabbath, Deep Purple, etc., as well as the blues rock of Robin Trower, Jimi Hendrix and Clapton. The list of my influences is endless. But it was when I saw BB King at 'Chicago Fest' many moons ago, that I totally fell in love with the blues."

In the tradition of classic blues-rock power-trios such as the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Cream and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, the band is centered around lead singer and lead guitarist Stoney Curtis, a most impressive string bender. “(When putting this group together), I was going for the power of Zeppelin, the psychedelia of Cream and the Hendrix Experience, with the flow of the Robin Trower Band,” explained Curtis. More: stoneycurtisband.com.

Former students honor musical mentor

This Sunday, The Lake Central Choir Alumni present "MICHAEL T. LEWIS: A Celebration of Music, Mentorship, Life & Love," honoring the man who nurtured the passion to perform and musical skills of countless young people by sharing his knowledge and love of music. The event is also the first planned event to establish a musical scholarship in Mr. Lewis' name.

The event is free to all ages with general admission seating at Lake Central High School Auditorium. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 2 p.m.. A planned 9-song program will include such staples as "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," "The Rose," "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and a medley of songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera, "Jesus Christ Superstar," before concluding with the "Hallelujah Chorus." Guest choir directors for various selections are: Kevin Lewis, Kristen Marsh, Carol Ondra, Nathaniel Jones and Dave Piercy. More information: email event coordinator Kristin Vadas Butcher at kristinbutcher@gmail.com.

'Gator Blues news

"DownBeat" magazine, in its 70th Annual Critics Poll, named Alligator Records artist Shemekia Copeland as its "Blues Artist Of The Year" for the second straight year. Alligator's Christone "Kingfish" Ingram won the "Best Blues Album" award for his Grammy Award-winning album "662". Copeland and Ingram scored "Living Blues Awards," with each winning Blues "Artist Of The Year" (female and male, respectively), and Ingram also winning "Best Blues Album" and "Most Outstanding Musician" (guitar).

Copeland's brand new album, "Done Come Too Far" drops Aug. 19.

MUSIC NOTES

• Fresh from his full Gone2Paradise band performances last weekend at the Indiana State Fair main stage and Crown Point's Bulldog Pavilion, touring Jimmy Buffett tribute artist Frank Paul performs a solo concert tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. As one might expect, it will feature a fair share of Buffett songs, along with covers by other similar artists, and a couple original compositions from Paul's Nashville-recorded own albums.

Bonus: Patrons attending Montego this evening who wear flip-flops, a Hawaiian shirt or a flower lei will receive a ticket good for a free drawing to win T-shirts, gift cards and other prizes. Next week's "Acoustic Thursday" series features Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart present heavy rock tributes this Saturday with a 7 p.m. four-band bill featuring Sandblasted Skin (Pantera trib.), Highspeed Dirt (Megadeth trib.), Pale Grey Sky (Sepultura trib.) and Zero Signal (Fear Factory trib.). Tickets are $10 advance/$15 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

• Highland Park & Recreation Department's monthly 2nd Sunday Summer Concert Series features a double bill of classic rock this Sunday with old school club veterans DYLLYNGYR sharing the stage with up and coming teen guitarist/vocalist Geddy Trezak and his self-named band. The event is free for all ages and runs from noon to 3 p.m. and includes a variety of regional vendors. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic lunches are welcome. In case of rain, all 2nd Sunday concerts are moved indoors at the nearby Highland Lincoln Center (2450 Lincoln St.).

• Acoustic music by Bowman & Rose is featured tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. The previously canceled due to illness performance by The Steepwater Band has been rescheduled for this Friday, with a pre-concert performance by Brian Munde & Nick Kazonis, and post-concert performance by The AcoustiSharks. On Saturday, Northwoods welcomes Sun Fallen to the stage. Sunday's Acoustic Matinee performance features at pair-up by Briane Munde & Chris Grove. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The weekly Free Country Friday Concerts series at Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, continues "Made In America: A Tribute To Toby Keith" featuring Paul Wenzel in the role of Keith. Chicago party rock group, Libido Funk Circus follow up on Saturday with a show comprised of high energy cover songs ranging from Bee Gees to Bruno Mars, and AC/DC to Zeppelin. At the casino's big room -- Hard Rock Live! -- comedian Trevor Noah brings his national "Back To Normal Tour" to the stage on Saturday. Tickets: $79.50 and up. More on all shows at: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) follows Friday's Stoney Curtis Band performance with rock-blues band The Head Honchos on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.