Stripped down performances help keep music alive

Well, 2022 is here, but so is another round of COVID-19, and once more the virus is threatening to cramp the attempts of musicians everywhere to return to their livelihood as entertainers.

Unlike last year, when musicians performed in front of cameras streaming their songs in the hopes homebound viewers would pony up some coins in their virtual tip jars, they are still forging ahead with live shows, although more stripped down in approach.

Sure, there are still plenty of groups in our area pushing through the darkness of COVID with fingers crossed, doing full band performances at many area venues still offering such, while working hard to keep patrons safe. But there has been a noticeable shift in the last few months locally to stripped down musical offerings.

More and more duos have been popping up at local pubs and restaurants, not only keeping their own numbers down, but also helping keep costs down for the venues who are struggling with restrictions caused by both the virus and drastic staff shortages. Some of the best of the area's band talents have been pairing up to continue bringing great live music offerings to a public still thirsty for live performances after so many months when live music was not an option for them.