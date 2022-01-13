Stripped down performances help keep music alive

Well, 2022 is here, but so is another round of COVID-19, and once more the virus is threatening to cramp the attempts of musicians everywhere to return to their livelihood as entertainers.
Unlike last year, when musicians performed in front of cameras streaming their songs in the hopes homebound viewers would pony up some coins in their virtual tip jars, they are still forging ahead with live shows, although more stripped down in approach.
Sure, there are still plenty of groups in our area pushing through the darkness of COVID with fingers crossed, doing full band performances at many area venues still offering such, while working hard to keep patrons safe. But there has been a noticeable shift in the last few months locally to stripped down musical offerings.
More and more duos have been popping up at local pubs and restaurants, not only keeping their own numbers down, but also helping keep costs down for the venues who are struggling with restrictions caused by both the virus and drastic staff shortages. Some of the best of the area's band talents have been pairing up to continue bringing great live music offerings to a public still thirsty for live performances after so many months when live music was not an option for them.
While there are still many full band shows at larger venues, the smaller ones are booking wisely as entertainers providing quality sets of music that keep people coming through the doors. Catch some of those pairings out and about this weekend from the listing below.
Musical duo Chad Burton and Nicole Garza -- now sporting the mash-up name Chicole -- are found tonight at Emilio's Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland harmonizing to Burton's excellent guitar playing. More: facebook.com/nicolegarzamusic.
NWI's perennial acoustic duo Chris & Lou keep on keeping on with their harmonies and twin guitars at the Miller chapter of the Izaak Walton League (1250 Crisman Road) this Friday from 8-11 p.m. More: facebook.com/MillerChapter.
Classic rock band The Muddsharks brings its stripped down version, The AcoustiSharks, to Merrillville's Catch Table & Tap (500 E. 81st Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Friday. More: facebook.com/themuddsharksband.
Two of the best in their respective crafts -- vocalist Lauren Dukes and guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal -- pair up at Shady Creek Winery (2030 Tryon Road) in Michigan City on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., before moving over for a repeat show at Goblin & The Grocer Pub (1 W. Dunes Highway) in Beverly Shores from 5-7:30 p.m. More: facebook.com/mvplusultra.
Jessica Lopez Schmidt -- formerly of Mr. Funnyman and currently the namesake of the full band Jessi & The Fizz -- has taken to pairing up with various area accompanists to successfully keep busy in the local haunts. Catch Jessi on Friday with one of her frequent collaborators, guitarist Greg Guidotti at the 313 Taproom (313 Ridge Road) in Munster. On Saturday, Jessi pairs up with keyboardist Michael Young for a different set of songs at White Rhino (101 Joliet St.) in Lansing. More: facebook.com/jessiandthefizz.
Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John features duo acts from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday with The Bad Alley Duo performing tonight. The AcoustiSharks swim in with a stripped down classic rock set on Jan. 20, and The Jack Whittle Duo perform blues-rooted Americana on Jan. 27. More: facebook.com/NorthwoodsFalls.
Bassist and blues vocalist Susan Williams, of The Wright Groove Band, often pairs up with other musical friends. This Saturday Williams teams with guitarist/vocalist Robin Chandler for a performance at American Legion Post #66 (132 N. Wiggs St.) in Griffith from 7-10 p.m. Williams does a full band Wright Groove show from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday at Aloft (243 E. Ontario St.) in Chicago. More: facebook.com/susan.williams.1800.
Jeremy Smolen has been a staple on the local NWI music scene for years, and often pairs up with musical peers for both stripped down acoustic shows and full on band shows billed as Smolen & Friends. This Friday finds Smolen pairing with vocalist Gloria Rivera at Lake Dale Ale (5512 W. Main St.) in Lowell. More: facebook.com/JeremySuperJSmolen.
Aaron Harris is another regional musician who has been a staple on the scene for many years, and like the above mentioned Jeremy Smolen, Harris has a variety of musical friends in his address book upon which to call for special stripped down gigs. This Friday at Highland's R-Bar (9521 Indianapolis Blvd.), Harris pairs with vocalist Amy McCormick of the Listen Betty band. More: facebook.com/amymccormickmusic.
Even the long-running band Nick Danger has taken to stripping down their show for special venues like tonight's performance at Blue Point Oyster & Sushi Bar (13 Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. Always present at the duo and trio shows is bassist and band leader Jerry Clemons, with revolving accompaniment in tow. Catch the full Nick Danger Band on Friday at Buddy & Pals (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point.
MUSIC NOTES
Those rockers looking for full on concert events to attend this weekend can find plenty of offerings and options on that front as well.
• As the aptly titled "Simply Elton" title of the program suggests, a tribute to Sir Elton John is on the menu for 8 p.m. this Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tickets are $12 advance/$15 at door. Then at 7 p.m. Saturday, comedian Pat Tomasula of WGN-TV fame, headlines a night of laughs with special guest Adam Burke. Tickets are $20 advance/$25 at door. More: brickartlive.com.
• Country blues starts the weekend of music at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter as Bob's Country Bunker with guitarist Gerry Hunt takes the stage on Friday. Jam band Dead To Rights will deliver plenty of Grateful Dead and other jam band favorites on Saturday, before the weekly "Blues Jam with Corey Dennison" returns from 7-11 p.m. on Sunday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• The MegaBeatles brings the Fab sounds of John, Paul, George and Ringo to the stage of Griffith's Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) at 7 p.m. for a double set of songs sure to have their audience singing along. The MegaBeatles is a blending of The Crawpuppies and The Chris & Lou Band performing a repertoire of only Beatles songs. Tickets start at $20. More: facebook.com/MegaBeatles.
• The aforementioned Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John has full bands this weekend with Jamrose on Friday and The Rak Brothers on Saturday. Both nights has music running from 8 p.m. to midnight. More: facebook.com/NorthwoodsFalls
• Popular party rock band NAWTY turns up the juice at 9 p.m. Saturday on the stage of Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage Mall) in Portage. More: facebook.com/decibelsatroxx.
• Two of the Region's best blues guitarists team up for this week's "Toasted Thursday" at The Toasted Chicken (9750 S. Roberts Road) in Palos Heights. Tonight's 5-8 p.m. event features guitarist Derek Caruso with his band The Blues Fuse, with special guest guitarist Rocco Calipari Sr. of Howard & The White Boys fame joining them on stage. More: facebook.com/toastedchicken420.
• Eric Lambert will perform live in-studio Friday from 2-3 p.m. on Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" radio program. Lambert has been getting lots of international attention with his newest CD, "Beating The Odds." Tune in at 89.1FM on the dial or via the stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Lambert will also perform live in-studio on Sunday (7-9 p.m.) at WIMS-AM/FM to promote his new album and his upcoming all ages Jan. 22 concert at Front Porch Music in Valparaiso. Tune in Sunday at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM on the dial, or via the stream at wimsradio.com.
Seats are limited for the upcoming Front Porch Music concert and reservations are required. Tickets: $15. More: facebook.com/FrontPorchMusicValpo.
