Stutler offers her gift of music to animals in need

A special performance anchored in the spirit of "thanksgiving," is set to take place Dec. 1 -- "Giving Tuesday" -- when NWI singer/songwriter/recording artist LeAnn Stutler will use her songs and talents to "give back" for the love she and her family have received from her beloved beagle mix pup, "Patches." The dog was adopted last year from the Cache Creek Animal Rescue.
"We’re putting together a holiday fundraiser and live stream next Tuesday to help the animals and staff at Cache Creek," said Stutler. "It’s been a very difficult year for everyone, including the animals that are available for adoption. If you can, donations of all kind are appreciated in regards to this event. Even sharing information about this fundraiser and helping to get the word out will help us leaps and bounds."
A St. John resident, this Lake Central High School and Columbia College graduate released her first full length original music album in 2019. That album, "Keeps Getting Better," was the follow-up to her well-received 2018 EP, "It's About Time." Both projects revealed Stutler has a penchant for writing songs rooted in her strong Christian faith capable of touching hearts. Discover Stutler's music at leannstutler.com.
A personal favorite of mine from Stutler's steadily growing catalog of original songs is "Going to the Dogs," an as-yet-unreleased humorous tale that resonates with those of us who have four-pawed family members. One should count on hearing that tune during next Tuesday's live concert.
With Dec. 1 being 'Giving Tuesday,' Stutler saw it as an opportunity to tug extra hard on heartstrings as she performs live at Alsip Home & Nursery (10255 Wicker Ave.) in St. John for a masked and socially distanced audience. More importantly, the performance will be streamed live, so animal lovers around the nation and the world might add to the coffers of the Cache Creek Animal Rescue. View the virtual Facebook performance at facebook.com/LeAnnStutlerMusic and facebook.com/cachecreeksj.
"I appreciate the wonderful work all animal rescues do, but Cache Creek is a special organization to me because we adopted 'Patches' from them," said Stutler. "They gave a scared and broken soul a chance, and now she has a home with us."
Stutler doing this event should come as no surprise to those who have followed the young woman's career over the years, as she has donated her talent and her time to similar fundraisers benefiting Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. "My parents have always taught my brother and I to appreciate what we have and to give back to others. The word 'others' has no limitations."
"For this performance, I'll be playing a variety of holiday tunes and some of my own songs, and introducing you to my friends at the rescue. We’ll talk about the animals available for adoption and what’s been going on throughout the year," explained the artist. "Everyone deserves a home, food, a bed, and other necessities. Please don't forget the animals in need this holiday season."
Along with financial donations, Stutler added how people can also drop off supply donations for Cache Creek at Alsip Home and Nursery. For more on the rescue: 219-365-7426.
MUSIC NOTES
• This Saturday's Four Horseman (Metallica Tribute) concert at Hobart Art Theatre has been postponed due to COVID restrictions. As of press time for this column there is official word yet on the fate of next weekend's concert events at the Art -- American Prayer (Doors Tribute) next Friday or Mellencougar (John Mellencamp Tribute) next Saturday. The Hobart Art Theatre's management told "Local Scene" on Monday that the venue is working with the Lake County Health Department, in the hopes of being able to present upcoming, scheduled events with limited capacity seating and safety precautions in place. Follow updates at facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• NWI country singer/songwriter Jerica Paliga is taking a hiatus from performing for a while, as she plans her upcoming nuptials. The popular Chesterton-based entertainer who has taken top honors in a variety of Chicagoland talent competitions over the last few years is busy planning her wedding with her minor league ball player fiance, Zach Ryan.
• Meanwhile, Paliga's live band -- John C. Horvath (drums), Chuck Comanse (bass), and Rick Tidd (guitar) -- are currently working on a recording project with NWI country artist Nate Venturelli. Studio guests on the project include Nelson Wynn (pedal steel) and Chris Grove (keys). An advance single titled "Union Man" is due for release by the end of 2020 according to the artist's representative, G4 Music Group. Venturelli is scheduled to perform live with backing from Paliga's band as one of several artists on the bill of a Toys For Tots event at The Room (8355 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland on Dec. 12. They'll debut the single and other new songs live for the first time. More: nateventurelli.com.
• The Andy Sutton Jazz Trio -- Marco Villarreal (guitar), Kris Lohn (bass) and Sutton (drums) -- will be laying down some tasty sounds on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Zorn Brew Works (605 E. 9th St.) in Michigan City. More: 219- 243-7157 or zornbrewworks.com.
• Recover from a day of Black Friday shopping by stepping off the streets and into the Alley. The Smolens perform acoustic sets on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville. More: 219- 440-7657 or upyouralleybowl.com.
• The country sounds of Texas Thunder will roll through the confines of Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday from 8 p.m.-midnight. Then on Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight, Leroy's welcomes Music For Life, a side project featuring members of the Latin show band, Together. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• In closing, please remember to support local small businesses this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and always. Help keep the American Dream of having a family-owned business remain alive and well, along with supporting local music makers in their efforts to bring their art to the public. Happy Thanksgiving!
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
