Stutler offers her gift of music to animals in need

With Dec. 1 being 'Giving Tuesday,' Stutler saw it as an opportunity to tug extra hard on heartstrings as she performs live at Alsip Home & Nursery (10255 Wicker Ave.) in St. John for a masked and socially distanced audience. More importantly, the performance will be streamed live, so animal lovers around the nation and the world might add to the coffers of the Cache Creek Animal Rescue. View the virtual Facebook performance at facebook.com/LeAnnStutlerMusic and facebook.com/cachecreeksj.

"I appreciate the wonderful work all animal rescues do, but Cache Creek is a special organization to me because we adopted 'Patches' from them," said Stutler. "They gave a scared and broken soul a chance, and now she has a home with us."

Stutler doing this event should come as no surprise to those who have followed the young woman's career over the years, as she has donated her talent and her time to similar fundraisers benefiting Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. "My parents have always taught my brother and I to appreciate what we have and to give back to others. The word 'others' has no limitations."