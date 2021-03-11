Summer events slowly getting back on schedule

In last week's column I wrote about the coming of summer and how anticipation was building among music fans that some of the Region's popular summer outdoor events might be returning in the months ahead. Well, the buzz has continued to get louder as a few such events have begun to get their plans confirmed.

Literally, just moments before filing this week's copy, word came to me from local events promoter Rob Harkel of Valparaiso's Brightside Music, LLC, that the green light has been given to have the Porter County Parks Department's annual "Prairie Magic Music Festival" at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.

Alligator Recording artist Shemekia Copeland will be the headline attraction at the Aug. 14 event, held in the natural grassy amphitheater surrounding the park's famous red barn stage. Ticket information and other artists are soon to be announced, according to Harkel who assists with booking the artists for the event. Harkel noted the 2021 theme for "Prairie Magic" is "Celebrating Women in the Arts," so the entire line-up will be female artists. As in the past, the event will feature a beer garden and a variety of food trucks.