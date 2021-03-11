Summer events slowly getting back on schedule

In last week's column I wrote about the coming of summer and how anticipation was building among music fans that some of the Region's popular summer outdoor events might be returning in the months ahead. Well, the buzz has continued to get louder as a few such events have begun to get their plans confirmed.
Literally, just moments before filing this week's copy, word came to me from local events promoter Rob Harkel of Valparaiso's Brightside Music, LLC, that the green light has been given to have the Porter County Parks Department's annual "Prairie Magic Music Festival" at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.
Alligator Recording artist Shemekia Copeland will be the headline attraction at the Aug. 14 event, held in the natural grassy amphitheater surrounding the park's famous red barn stage. Ticket information and other artists are soon to be announced, according to Harkel who assists with booking the artists for the event. Harkel noted the 2021 theme for "Prairie Magic" is "Celebrating Women in the Arts," so the entire line-up will be female artists. As in the past, the event will feature a beer garden and a variety of food trucks.
Also adding to the "buzz" about the return of live music to the Region has been the announcement that live entertainment is planned at the beautiful Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point. While details on the full line-up for the dozen or so live music performances being planned at Bulldog is still being worked out, some of the artists expected include bluecollar rockers Mellencougar, The Robby Celestin Band (R&B/Soul) and Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii.
The Highland Parks & Recreation Department's "Second Sunday Concert Series" is also returning to the town's Main Square Park this summer with dates/artists announced soon. Among those expected to perform in the five date monthly series are The IPA Polka Band from Chicago and NWI-based '60s garage rock recording artists, Oscar & The Majestics.
Highland's Fourth of July Festival is also back on track and set to run June 30 through July 4. It will feature a plethora of musical artists of various genres, along with carnival rides and food vendors. No further details yet.
Although there are still no talent details posted, dates for Griffith's 2021 Rock 'N' Rail Music & Street Festival that literally fills the entire downtown area, are listed online as being Sept. 2-5. Likewise, Griffith has June 25-27 listed online as the dates for its annual three day Broad Street Blues & BBQ Festival, which is held in the town's Central Park (600 N. Broad St.).
MUSIC NOTES
• Sad to report that the Framing Hanley concert at The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart that was planned for this Saturday and announced in this column last week has been postponed as the national band's tour is being rescheduled. More on that and other Art Theatre shows at facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre
• Reminder that the weekly Open Mic night hosted by bluesman Jack Whittle at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso has been changed from Thursday evenings to Wednesday evenings and next week's 7-10 p.m. jam doubles as the venue's "St. Pat's Party." This Saturday finds regional blues guitar great Marty "Big Dog" Mercer on stage from 7-10 p.m. More: 219- 309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Those wanting to get into the mood for St. Patrick's Day next week can get a touch o' the green this Sunday on the all vinyl album program, "Needle Drop," on WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m. Hobart bagpiper Craig Brooks and snare drummer Dianna Brooks of The Celtic Guard Academy will sit in as the show's co-hosts. The husband/wife music couple will help pick out tunes for the special Irish music-themed episode and perform live on the air to celebrate the St. Pat's holiday. Craig will also talk about the unique surgery that saved his musical career as a piper. Then hit "repeat," as the Brooks sit-in next Tuesday (7-8 p.m.) as the live, in-studio guests on the interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio.
• The Friday edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," will feature a live call in from Kathy Valentine of pop group, The Go-Gos, to discuss the all-female band's career, its 2-DVD/Blu-Ray documentary, the new Go-Go's Top 10 single "Club Zero," and the 20th Anniversary re-issuing of greatest hits album, "God Bless The Go-Gos." Then from 2-3 p.m., heavy metal drummer Vinny Appice of Black Sabbath, calls in to talk about his time with the band and the 40th anniversary re-issuing of the Sabs' landmark Dio-era albums, "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules." Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.