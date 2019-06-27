• The annual Hobart Jaycee Fest moves to the newly renovated Brickie Bowl, as the 21 and older event kicks off on Friday with The Hurricane Reggae Band (7 p.m.) and The High Street Band (9 p.m.).
The series continues with Keytar Jeff and Jonny James on Saturday, Steel Country and Nawty on Sunday, Small Town and The Steepwater Band on Monday, Porter County Line and High Noon on Tuesday, and wraps up Wednesday with Smarty Pants and Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii. Tickets are $5 daily and $10 on closing night (July 3). More: facebook.com/Jayceefest.
• Griffith's three day Broad Street Blues & BBQ Fest lives up to its name by bringing a broad array of mostly blues artists to the town's Central Park (600 N. Broad St.) this weekend. A menu of non-blues acts -- The Reggae Express (4 p.m.), Nicole Jamrose Band (5:30 p.m.), Simon & Garfunkel tribute Old Friends (7:30 p.m.) and Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii (9:30 p.m.) -- kicks things off on Friday. Blues fills the remainder of the weekend with Saturday performances (in order) by The Wood Band, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz, The Susan Williams Band, Guitarman Blues, Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama, John Primer and Billy Branch. Sunday's performance line-up begins with Chakalyte Blues and continues through the day with Cmoe & The Blues Ultimate Band, Smiley Tillman Band with Kate Moss, Theo Huff and wraps up with Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials. Free Admission, all ages. More: facebook.com/Broadstreetbluesfest.
• The annual Highland Fourth of July Summer Fest kicks off on July 3 in Main Square Park with carnival rides, vendors and lots of live entertainment. Opening night bands are alt-rock band Dirt Born (7 p.m.) and classic rock favorites Got Issues (9 p.m.). Blues fans get more of their favorite music on July 4 with performances by Jamie Harrison (1:15 p.m.), The Corey Dennison Blues Duo (3 p.m.), Brigitte Purdy Blues Trio (5 p.m.), Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz (7 p.m.), with Jack Whittle & James Gedda closing out. More of the Highland Fest bands will listed in next week's "Local Scene" column.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight's installment of Lakes of Four Seasons Summer Concert Series features the remarkable Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute group, Marrakesh Express, giving fans faithful renditions of that super group's biggest hits and fan favorites from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended; coolers welcome. Cost: $5 per carload parking, otherwise free to attend.
• Highland's Music & Market event at Main Square Park (3001 Ridge Road) in Highland this Saturday features alt-rock/grunge covers by Dirt Born from 6:30-8pm preceded by a 5-6:15 p.m. performance by singer, songwriter, recording artist Robert Rolfe Feddersen. More: 219-838-0114.
• The Soundz Of Santana headlines the night at Crown Point's Bulldog Community Park (183 S. West St.) in Crown Point at 8:15 p.m., following a live 7-8 p.m. performance from the award-winning Los Angeles-based Brigitte Rios Purdy Blues Trio. More: 219-661-2271.
• Following her Bulldog Park performance, Brigitte Rios Purdy will do a live internet radio broadcast from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. This intimate performance is free to attend and complimentary refreshments will be provided. Space is very limited so arrive early. Catch the live broadcast in real time online at: RegionRadio.Live. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219- 945-9511.
• Catch some live rock 'n' roll at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday when The Lefty Hilbrich Band performs an 8 p.m. show, followed on Saturday by the dance rock of Five Guys Named Moe at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Chad Clifford, lead vocalist/songwriter of The Crawpuppies, performs a 7:30 p.m. solo show at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso this Saturday. More: 219-242-8708.
• The music of the classic rock band Queen will be performed by the tribute act, Queen Flash for tonight's 7:30-10:30 p.m. 2019 Wicker Memorial Park Tribute Concert Series (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland. Tickets for the 21 and older performance are $7. More: 219- 932-2530 (ext 324).
• Those looking for something "different" may want to check out Paul Henry Gallery (416 Sibley St.) in Hammond for its "Cuban Rumba Study Group" from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Event presenter David J. Mueller explained, "Cuban Rumba is a drum ensemble style of music, created by multiple drummers playing individual rhythms, in a conversational arrangement. It's beautiful rhythms; it's speaking with one another through drums." More: paulhenrysart.com or 219-678-5015.
• The Hobart Chamber of Commerce host its annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pennsy Park (1001 Lillian St.) in Hobart. The event features a car show, music, vendors, kids zone activities and games. More: 219-942-5774
• This Friday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m., Brigitte Rios Purdy will visit in studio to guest on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Purdy will chat about her music, perhaps perform a few live songs in studio, and spin tunes from her debut album, "Still I Rise," while also talking about her three Northwest Indiana performances this week. The program streams live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.