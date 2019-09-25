It's now the season of fall festivals and other last hurrah events throughout the Region. Here are a few happenings this weekend.
• The Highland Council of Community Events will host its first fall event in a few years this weekend as they present "Fall Festival 2019" at Main Square Park (3100 Ridge Road) in downtown Highland. The event will feature carnival rides, food and craft vendors, and a wide variety of live music on the park's Gazebo Stage. Highland has themed its trio of entertainment rosters, beginning with Friday's "R&B Night" featuring The Uptown Dance Band (6-7:30 p.m.) and Keith Jackson & Triple Dose (8-9:45 p.m.); then for Saturday's "Rock & Country Day," things begin with new father/son duo The Trooms (Truman Fleming Sr. and Truman Fleming Jr.) with a playlist ranging from Johnny Cash to Peter Gabriel. Next up is a brand new country group called Fire Proof doing contemporary modern country covers (3-5:30 p.m.), with an evening wrap up of classic rock/pop covers by Got Issues (6:30-9 p.m.). Closing out Highland's Fall event is "Cultural Melting Pot Day," featuring Latin pop trio Sandbox Unplugged (1:30-2:45 p.m.), followed by the brass-driven Dixieland band Manny & The Crescent City Po' Boys (3:30-5 p.m.). The evening wraps up with the rockin' island sounds of Reggae Express (5:30-8 p.m.). More: facebook.com/RegionalSpecialEventsShows.
• St. John the Evangelist Church (9400 Wicker Ave.) in St. John is hosting its 13th annual Oktoberfest this Friday thru Sunday. Live music during the course of the event will be provided by German Band Inc., Indy Polkamotion, Jimmy Sarr, Ed Wagner Band, and The Crawpuppies. Traditional German foods like wiener and pork schnitzel, bratwurst, noodles and kraut, Bavarian pretzels, potato pancakes and German potato salad will be available, along with lots of diverse beer offerings. More info and schedule at facebook.com/stjohnoktoberfest.
• The 22nd annual Manteno Oktoberfest kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday with a plethora of family activities, including a carnival, bingo, helicopter rides, parades, vendors, a huge garage sale tent, and a large beer tent with live music by The Time Bandits, Semple and Wedding Banned with live band karaoke (Sunday from 2-4 p.m.) There are also daily performances at various times by The All-Star Music Machine. Free admission. Full schedule at mantenochamber.com.
• The 2nd annual Germanfest hosted this Saturday by St. Peter Lutheran Church takes place at Portage's Founder's Square Park (6300 Founders Square) from Noon to 11 p.m. It features more authentic German food offerings, beer options and live performances by The German Youth Dance Group (1:30 p.m.), Die Musikmeisters German Band (3 p.m.) and Ginger & The Baked Goods (7-10 p.m.). Tickets: $15. More: facebook.com/stpetergermanfest.
MUSIC NOTES
• There has been a change in the line-up of local band favorites, The Crawpuppies, as Truman Fleming, Sr. (ex-Over/Under) has been seen keeping the beat for the popular group on recent gigs. Whether the change is permanent remains to be seen, but Fleming (who also sings) would seem to be a good fit for the versatile group.
• Regional country music favorite, Jerica Paliga, will bring her band out this weekend for a pair of back to back local performances. Catch them on Friday at Buddy & Pals Place (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point, where JP headlines a multi-artist bill including Frank Ruvoli, Nate Venturelli and Drinking On Sunday. Then on Sunday at 2 p.m., Jerica and the boys will be playing a mix of originals and covers at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line) in Hobart. More: jericapaliga.com.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso welcomes Nick Kazonis from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, followed on Saturday by the Matt "Big Dog" Mercer Blues Band. More: 219-242-8708.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents a full weekend of blues music, with The Luke Repass Band on Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday by The Steepwater Band at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Region crooner Jim Bulanda performs classics and standards in the tradition of Sinatra, Martin, and Martino during a 7-10 p.m. show on Friday at Freddy's Steakhouse (6442 Kennedy Ave.) in Hessville. More: facebook.com/FreddysSteakhouseHammond.
• The Cousin Dave Jam Band will be doing just that, while welcoming walk-up players to sit in with them this Friday at The Lowell Town Pub (214 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell from 7-11 p.m. More: elementswinebar.com or 219-242-8708.
• This Sunday, the weekly 6-9 p.m. "jam night" at Smokey Jo's Ale House (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete gets a re-boot now that summer is over. The jam is hosted by, and all PA and stage backline gear, is provided by regional blues guitarist/vocalist Matt "Big Dog" Mercer. More: 708- 672-3383 or bigdogmercer.com.
• Catch the high energy rock covers of SCAMP on Friday at The American Legion Post #502 (429 County Road 750N) in Valparaiso and again on Saturday at Two Bills Tap (9201 E. 109th Ave.) in Crown Point.
• Catch the classic pop/rock of The Picks on Friday at Buddy & Pals Place (10685 Randolph St.) in Crown Point; then again on Saturday at The Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point. Showtime for both is 9 p.m.-1 a.m. More: facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Fans of the musical "The Pajama Game," now being presented at Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster, may attend a special dinner/theater fundraiser with members of the cast and production team next Thursday, Oct. 3. This columnist will serve as the evening emcee for the 5-7:30 p.m. event benefitting the venue. It features a variety of eclectic vendors, special contests and DJ music. Cost: $55. More: 219- 836-3255 or theatreatthecenter.com.
• International book author Giuseppe Filotto (gfilotto.com) will call in live from England this Friday to 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly Noon-2 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Filotto will talk about his career as the writer of such conversation-provoking books as "The Face On Mars," "Believe," and "Systema," while promoting his meet 'n' greet with readers from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. Also in studio will be the Filotto meet 'n' greet producer, Dain Cook. Stream in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.