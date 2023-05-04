One would never know it by the crazy weather the Region has been experiencing lately, but summer is almost upon us and that means lots of outdoor music options will be available, with some of those starting this month. Some are free and some are ticketed events. Here are a few of those forthcoming opportunities recently announced, so one can start making plans.

HIGHLAND:

The Highland Parks & Recreation Department replaced its former 2nd Sunday Concerts of the past with its new summer series -- Mid-Week Music At Main Square -- happening the second Wednesday of each month from 4-8 p.m. in Main Square Park. The free series is family-friendly. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets (no alcohol) is encouraged. The Parks Department management felt a mid-week evening event was more appealing to more people.

The new series starts this coming week, on May 10, with a live performance by the national touring John Mellencamp tribute group, Mellencougar, with special guest Deuces Wild featuring Highland's own Jill (Aumiller) Armenta. Mellencougar has been on the touring circuit for nearly two decades and has the distinction of being invited on numerous occasions to perform in Mellencamp's hometown of Seymour, IN. In addition to performing all the Mellencamp hits and some surprising deep cuts, the group often does a set within a set of hits by other popular blue collar rockers like Tom Petty, John Fogerty and others.

The schedule for the remainder of the season is as follows: The Calumet Big Band (swing music) with vibraphonist Di'Kobie Berry (June 14), International Polka Association (polka) with singer-songwriter Jack Cunningham, The Hurricane Reggae Band (reggae) with acoustic duo Amy Hicks & Aaron Harris (Aug. 9), and Jessi & The Fizz (party rock) with country/pop singer-songwriter LeAnn Stutler (Sept. 13).

In the event of rain, the monthly event moves indoors to the nearby Lincoln Center, which has an indoor stage and plenty of room for vendor booths. More: highlandparks.org.

VALPARAISO:

Another monthly summer series happens at Gabis Arboretum (450 W. 100 N.) in Valparaiso. Tickets for their 2023 Summer Acorn Concert Series go on sale this week. The series features live music, craft beer and wine vendors and food vendors.

The entertainment line-up is: Radio Ga-Ga (Queen and Lady Gaga tribute) on June 16, and later Red Not Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Echoes of Pompeii (Pink Floyd tribute), The Ron Burgundys (yacht rock covers), and The Linda Ronstadt Experience (featuring "American Idol" contestant Tristan McIntosh).

All Gabis Arboretum shows start at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $20 in advance per show and tickets for the full series are $85 for members/$95 for non-members. More: 219-462-0025 or pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum.

CROWN POINT:

The outdoor Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) just off the downtown square in the heart of Crown Point, has been a gathering place for music lovers for the past three summers. The fourth season of free summer concerts kicks off on May 23 with live music sandwiching Mayor Pete Land's "State of the City" address. Americana artists LeAnn Stutler, James Gedda and Jack Whittle unite as an ensemble trio to perform a 4:30 p.m. set prior to the mayor's address, which is then followed at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a light and lively lounge-style performance by the Lauren Dukes Quartet, that the singer describes as "unique."

Weekly Car Cruise afternoons happen every Thursday from June 1 - Sept. 28, with some car gatherings featuring live entertainment by The Relics (June 1), The Highway Band (July 13), Jessi & The Fizz (Aug. 31) and The Crawpuppies (Sept. 28), among others.

Special weekend concerts of the free series feature Mellencougar and The Geddy Trezak Band (June 16), Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute The Fortunate Sons and The Hurricane Reggae Band (July 8), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute Marrakesh Express (Sept. 8).

Additional free events there include: "Taste Of Crown Point" (July 21 and 22) with performances by Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii, Mr. Funnyman, Nate Venturelli Band, The Lemmon Brothers Band, and Allman Brothers tribute group, The All My Brothers Band. Also the end of season "Oktoberfest" with live polka concerts by International Polka Association (I.P.A.) and Matt Wagner's German Brass Band, along with performances by Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse, Dyllyngyr and AC/DC tribute band, Bonfire. More: crownpoint.in.gov/476/Summer-Concert-Series.

There will be a series of ticketed country music concerts produced by Hometown Jams at Bulldog Park as well; performances by Chris Janson on June 25, Elle King on July 6, and Cooper Alan on Aug. 3. More: hometownjams.com. Also, live professional women's roller derby returns to Bulldog Park on June 24. More: southshorerollerderby.org.

MUSIC NOTES

• Things get heavy tonight at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart when Las Vegas-based Adelita's Way headlines a five band throw down beginning at 6:30 p.m. with special guests Otherwise, Above Snakes, Moon Fever and Uncured. Tickets: $27. Break out the Doc Martins and flannel shirts Friday for the return of Nirvana tribute band, Smells Like Nirvana. Tickets: $20.

The Art Theater rolls out comedy Saturday with the 7:30 p.m. "Chicago Stand Up Comedy Show" headlined by Jim Flannigan, and featuring a half dozen other comics -- Brooks Sullivan, Ty Riggs, Denise Medina, John McCombs, Deanna Ortiz -- and show producer/emcee Susana Rodriguez. Tickets: $20. All sides of motherhood get shared through a 90-minute series of stories told on stage at 3 p.m. Sunday by regional folks for the annual event, "Listen To Your Mother." Tickets: $20.

"Jammin' In June" was added to Art Theater's schedule this week. The June 9 double headline concert is a tribute to two of the most influential "jam bands" of the rock era -- Santana and The Allman Brothers Band -- represented by performances from The Soundz Of Santana and The All My Brothers Band. Tickets: $20.

Tickets & info for all shows: brickartlive.com.

• The "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes Hobart singer-songwriter Jeff Young performing a mix of originals and covers. Coming up there: Dave Sanchez (5/11), Deuces Wild (5/18), and the South of 30 Trio (6/1). More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes R&B superstar Diana Ross to its Hard Rock Live auditorium stage on Friday night for an 8 p.m. performance. Doors open: 7 p.m. Tickets: $90 and up.

The free Hard Rock Cafe Stage finds the Chicago-based Mike Wheeler Band back again on Friday at 8 p.m. I recommend Saturday's double bill featuring Blues Hall of Famer Vino Louden at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago guitar-slinger Ronnie Baker Brooks at 10 p.m.

The casino's Council Oak Bar Stage features Ivy Ford on Friday, and fast rising Louisiana blues guitarist D.K. Harrell on Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• An 8 p.m. "Karaoke Night" happens tonight at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday, live music returns with Ed Strudas & Friends, followed on Saturday party rock band, NAWTY. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens at 7 p.m., and next Wednesday's acoustic night features Johnny V. from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• NWI virtuoso guitarist Marco Villarreal guest DJs this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on my WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" simulcast radio program. Marco will pick vinyl records to spin, while talking about some special upcoming events. More: facebook.com/MarcoVillarrealGuitar. Tune in at: AM-1420, 106.7FM, and 95.1FM or listen via the Tune-In App or via the stream at wimsradio.com.

• Pop music icon Tony Orlando guests from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Orlando will discuss his long career in the music business, from being a teenage songwriter at the world-famous Brill Building, to being a CBS record executive, to becoming an international chart-topping recording artist and TV variety host. Orlando performs with fellow show biz legend Wayne Newton at Gary's Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on May 13. Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.