Musical group Switchback will once again be performing in the Region.
Switchback is set to take the stage at 2:30 p.m. June 9 at Munster's Theatre at the Center. The musical group stars Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald along with other musicians.
The band's shows traditionally highlight Celtic music but many of their performances also put the spotlight on Americana sounds.
"We'll be doing a preview of our 15th album called 'Birds of Prey,' " said Martin McCormack, during a recent phone interview. "This is a great opportunity for us to have our full Americana band on stage," he said.
The new album, he said, was produced by Paul Von Mertens, who is the arranger of Brian Wilson's music and is on tour with Wilson.
McCormack said he's looking forward to coming back to Theatre at the Center, where they've brought many of their Celtic shows. He said the theater, with its intimate atmosphere allows audiences to be "up close to an artist, which is rare these days."
The group regularly performs its Celtic shows year-round and Switchback's schedule really heats up in March, around St. Patrick's Day. But McCormack and FitzGerald are also versed in their Americana music and are happy to be bringing a different type of concert to Munster audiences.
Along with McCormack and Fitzgerald, other Switchback Americana band members include Nick Hirka, Maggie Fitzgerald and Paul Russell.
McCormack called Americana music a real "melting pot of American sounds."
"It's really caught on worldwide," he said. "It's good-time music."
FYI: Switchback will perform at 2:30 p.m. June 9 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $20; $15 for subscribers and $10 for students. Visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.
McCormack and FitzGerald were originally part of County Kerry concertina master Terrence 'Cuz' Teahan's group before teaming up to form Switchback nearly three decades ago.