Symphonic '70s: Orchestra to present pops concert with duo

Music fans who enjoy tunes from five decades ago will want to be in the audience next week when Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will present its last show of the season.

The orchestra will perform "Iconic Hits of The '70s" June 16 and 17 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the border of Crown Point and Merrillville.

Joining the orchestra for this special show will be singer/songwriters AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli.

"We're excited to perform with Kirk (Muspratt) and the awesome orchestra there," said Jayne Kelli. Kelli said it's the first time they'll be performing with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

The duo has been doing shows with symphonies since 2015. They have a series of shows they perform with orchestras as well as concerts they do featuring their own original material.

Swearingen and Kelli said they enjoy doing the '70s tunes. The duo got together as a musical team in 2012.

Swearingen said many of their musical heroes came from the '70s era. "They wrote their own songs," he said, stressing that was one of the attractive aspects of the music of that era. "You might have three to five writers on songs today," he said.

Kelli said she likes that the '70s music is honest and organic."

"It's authentic. I love that era," Kelli said.

Swearingen got interested in music at a young age learning to play the guitar as a teen. "I started taking guitar lessons and in my late teens I was playing professionally," he said.

Kelli's parents turned her onto music. "They played a lot of '70s music," she said. "We'd listen to John Denver around the campfire." It was an uplifting and rich experience listening to the music from that time period.

The duo said the concert with NISO will include a variety of artists. Audience members will hear tunes from James Taylor, Carole King, Jim Croce, Fleetwood Mac, Cat Stevens and others on the playlist.

Swearingen and Kelli said they hope people take away a bit of "joy and nostalgia" from the '70s concert.

After the show, conductor Muspratt's popular Cookies With Kirk will take place allowing audience members to meet with Muspratt and enjoy sweets and conversation.

