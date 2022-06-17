Tears For Fears delivers powerhouse performance

It's been 17 years since Tears For Fears released a new album. Now, fans of the '80s British musicians can enjoy new material from the band while they perform on their The Tipping Point World Tour.

Tears For Fears brought The Tipping Point World Tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park June 16 and wowed audience members with rousing numbers from the new album "The Tipping Point" as well as hits from the past few decades.

Tears For Fears, starring Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, performed a nearly two hour show that didn't disappoint on any level. Orzabal's and Smith's vocals are as strong as ever and their musicianship as well as their backing band's performance proved stellar throughout the show. Backup singer Lauren Evans' vocals shone throughout as well and added nicely to the tight harmonies the band delivers.

As the band welcomed the audience to their show, Orzabal said they were going to give the crowd "five decades of music from Tears For Fears."

Early in the show, the band performed the hit "Everybody Wants To Rule The World,' the new "The Tipping Point" and "Secret World." It's often the case when musicians perform new material audience members aren't familiar with, that there's a restlessness within the crowd with people not paying much attention.

This wasn't the case here. The new songs sounded fresh and energetic, proof that the duo is still passionate about the music.

Among highlighted songs in the concert were "Sowing the Seeds of Love," "Mad World," "My Demons," "Long, Long, Long Time," "Head Over Heels/Broken" and "Rivers of Mercy."

A slightly extended version of "Shout" closed the show.

Opening the concert for Tears For Fears was Garbage, featuring the still strong vocals of Shirley Manson.

This tour runs through June 25 in the U.S. and continues in July with shows in the United Kingdom.

For more information on Tears For Fears and the tour, visit tearsforfears.com and livenation.com.

