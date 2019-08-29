Young musical groups from around the Region are invited to gather for what constitutes the revival of the long-running teen band "Battle" that for years took place in the midway tent at the Lake County Fair. It ceased two years ago.
The event which this columnist emceed each summer has evolved from what was once called the "Battle of The Midway" to the newly revitalized "Battle of the Ridge" at Main Square Park in downtown Highland. The event is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 1-5 p.m. as part of the town's also newly revitalized Highland Fall Festival. The festival also has been on hiatus for the last couple of years.
All styles and genres of music are welcome for consideration. Each band must be able to fill at least a 30-minute time slot, must have at least two original songs, and all members must be under the age of 21. The deadline for entering an application for participation consideration is Sept. 16. To receive an application and more information, email to: nwibandbattle@gmail.com.
Older musicians in the Region generally have a lot of opportunities and places to play, but bands whose members are too young to perform at bars and clubs are limited on where and when they get a chance to get on a real stage. "Battle of the Ridge" at Main Square Park will give young local musicians an opportunity to strut their stuff, flex their musical muscles and show off their talent on a large stage in front of a live audience comprised of each band's families, friends and neighbors.
Each musical group will get 30-minutes to play their original music in the hopes of winning an audio/video recording package from The Spot Recording Studio in Schneider, Indiana valued at $600, plus additional cash prizes -- first place is $200, second place is $150 and third place is $100.
ROCK 'N' RAIL RETURNS
The Griffith Rock 'N' Rail Music & Street Festival has become the regional largest outdoor music festival of the summer season. It continues for an 11th year when it returns to offer up Labor Day Weekend family fun, that includes three stages, vendors, car and motorcycle shows and a kids zone that literally takes over the downtown area starting tonight at 5:30 p.m.
In all, 35 different musical groups and artists will perform during the 72-hour event, with many of them top headline attractions such as Shawn Klush & The Fabulous Ambassadors ( 8 p.m. Sunday) American English ( 5 p.m. Saturday) Echoes Of Pompeii (10 p.m. Friday) and Kashmir ( 9:30 p.m. tonight). Other notable scheduled acts during the festival include Steepwater Band, The Neverly Brothers, Hotel California, The Wiseguys, Jim Bulanda and High Noon. For the full schedule and info on the various stages, numerous vendors and mor, visit facebook.com/RockNRail and griffith.in.gov.
MUSIC NOTES
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso welcomes the Steve Ball Acoustic Show from 7-10 p.m. Friday, followed on Saturday by the rockin' blues of recording/touring artist Pistol Pete, a Chicagoland guitar slinger who has been winning over audiences since the late 1970s.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the guitar-driven blues-rock of Head Honchos on Friday at 8 p.m. and then on Saturday the classic rock band Hard Knocks hits stage at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The final installment of Lakes of Four Seasons Summer Concert Series happens this Friday with a performance by the always enjoyable Sticky Scissors band from 7 to 10 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome. Cost: $5 per carload parking, otherwise free to attend. More: facebook.com/stickyscissorsband
• The 2019 Portage Summer Music Fest Series of free outdoor concerts at Founders Square Park (6300 Central Ave.) concludes this week with a triple bill finale featuring The Jerica Paliga Band, Jamrose and The Soundz of Santana. Music runs 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. More: portagemusic.com or 219-762-1675.
• The Highway Band performs a blend of their original songs and classic covers at the Clayton Gaudry Memorial Bike Show at Hog Haven (1514 Joliet St.) in Dyer on Sunday, which also includes a pork chop dinner, the bike show, and cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the Gaudry Family. More: 219-322-8108
• Chicago's Plain White T's released the deluxe version of its latest album, "Parallel Universe," this past week via Fearless Records. The expanded new version includes new tracks and acoustic renderings of selected songs. The T's are soon to be hitting the road behind the new release and will kick off the first leg of their winter tour with a hometown performance on Nov. 12 at The Metro (3730 Clark St.) in Chicago. More: plainwhitets.com.
• Marty "Big Dog" Mercer will be playing stripped down back to back shows as a trio this weekend; starting on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. show at Grape 'N Grain (18031 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood. Catch them on Saturday with an 8 p.m. performance at Johnny Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster. More: bigdogmercer.com.
• Kenny James -- voted the #1 Entertainer of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and the best "Buddy Holly Tribute Artist of Las Vegas" -- guests Friday from Noon to 2 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." A native of Northwest Indiana, James in back in the Region to perform two "Buddy Holly Birthday Celebration" performances with his rockin' band, Rave On. The first is a 7:30 p.m. show at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart on Sept. 6 with special guest The Spaniels Forever. The second is an 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central show at The Acorn Theater (104 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door for both shows. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre and acornlive.org.
• Northwest Indiana vocal legends, The Spaniels Forever guest in-studio Tuesday (9/3) on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The iconic quartet famous for the international #1 single, "Goodnight Sweetheart Goodnight," will chat about their long and continued success and will sing live on air. Stream at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.