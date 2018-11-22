It is Thanksgiving Day, so this columnist would be remiss to not reflect in this week's column on some of the many things, musically speaking, for which I am thankful. Much will be skimmed over for space reasons, but the following are among the most deserving of a proper and public "Thank you."
Were it not for my high school teacher Joseph Fetty challenging and encouraging me early on, this writer would likely have never pursued a career in journalism. Were it not for my elder sister Marie Dobrowolski turning me into an Elvis Presley fan and Elvis' untimely death in 1977, I might not have found my way into the pages of The Times which published my "Letter To The Editor" commentary on why Elvis mattered, which ultimately served as my springboard as a writer.
After that letter was published, I was led to seek more writing jobs, the first being with the Hegewisch Records-owned monthly music magazine Night Rock News. Thank you to Hegewisch owner Joe Sotiros for that opportunity and for eventually making me the mag's editor. That took me to the pages of The Illinois Entertainer, and then on to writing for a series of national music mags during the 1980s, including Song Hits, Video Rock Stars, Teen Stars, Scholastic Magazine, Relix, Goldmine and many others. A huge thank you to Chicago photographer Linda Matlow for opening many of the doors to those publications.
The Times took me on as a columnist in April of 1982, for which I owe thanks to all the editors I've worked with through the years. Thanks to the readers of The Times who have faithfully turned to The Local Scene each week.
Thanks to the many Northwest Indiana educators -- from elementary to college level -- who have invited me to talk to their classes over the decades, and to the students who have responded to those talks, many going on to pursue journalism careers.
Thanks to Kent and Jules Follett for enabling me to keep my Midwest BEAT Magazine in print when the internet was wreaking havoc on the print medium, and to the dozens of writers and photographers who contributed to its pages month after month, year after year.
Heading into my 37th year of writing The Local Scene and entertainment features for this newspaper also means thanking the thousands of local, regional and national entertainers who take time to talk and share news of their art with me, so as to keep Times readers up to speed on musical happenings in their Region.
To all whose paths have crossed with mine during this ongoing journey of being welcomed into a regional music community populated by so many incredibly gifted musicians, vocalists, songwriters and studio engineers -- Thank you!
A final pair of "thank yous" go to my father Ernie Lounges for instilling in me his nose to the grindstone work ethic and dedication to the job. And to my wife Alice for always understanding the need to burn the midnight oil, the seemingly non-stop calls, texts and emails required of this profession, and for being a sounding board and proofreader when needed. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all!
MUSIC NOTES
• Those hitting the stores at Southlake Shopping Mall this Black Friday will be treated to a free noon holiday music concert in the mall's center court by local crooner Jakob Delich, followed at 12:30 p.m. by an hour long set by Midwest vocal icons, The Spaniels Forever. These performances are the first live holiday music events at the mall. Catch jazz piano man Billy Foster in center court at 11 a.m. Dec. 1.
• Guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal is this Sunday's weekly "Live From The Record Bin" radio concert broadcast artist. The performances from the intimate back room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart are heard via RegionRadio.Live. The free performances are Sundays from 4-6 p.m. with complimentary light refreshments served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the rockin' blues of The Head Honchos at 8 p.m. Friday then on Saturday, the 10-piece Latin dance-rock group Together at 9 p.m. Acoustic music from Peter Nye & Dan Moser happens Sunday at 7 p.m.. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Bud Monaco and Red Rose of SoPro Music present The 36th annual SoPro Thanksgiving Blues Revue Concert Event this Saturday at Cheers Nightclub (4660 W. 147th St.) in Midlothian, Illinois. The 9 p.m. show features The Chicago Horns Quartet, along with guitarists/vocalists Joey Drada, Billy King, Eddie Neese, Chainsaw DuPont, and Frank Anastos; keyboardists Harry Zirbes and The Woflman. Vocalist Deb Seitz and harmonica man Doug Lee will also be there as the rhythm will be provided by bassists Robert Stroger and John Falstrom, along with drummers Scott Bonshire and Grant Neibergall. More: 708-385-9200 or sopromusic.com.
• The Region Ale Jazz Sunday Brunch at the Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville from noon to 3 p.m. features saxophonist Shawn Maxwell as this week's special guest. Joliet's Maxwell has toured the world and released a trio of critically acclaimed albums. Local musicians are always welcome to sit in with the weekly special guest and the house backing group, The Calumet Jazz Band. More: facebook.com/suttonmusicco.
• M&R RUSH -- one of the longest running Chicago-based rock bands with their original line-up still intact -- will guest Tuesday (7-8 p.m.) on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The group will talk about its new album "Between The Lines" and its Dec. 1 Holiday Rock Party at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan. Lakeshore programs stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.