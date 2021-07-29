 Skip to main content
The Beach Boys bring sounds of summer to Four Winds
The Beach Boys bring sounds of summer to Four Winds

JULY 24, 9 p.m. Eastern, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com. Enjoy the surfing sounds of The Beach Boys at their concert which is the first show to be held at Silver Creek Event Center since the pandemic began. Hear everything from "California Girls" and Help Me, Rhonda" to "Good Vibrations." The group does not include Brian Wilson or Al Jardine.

Live music filled Four Winds Casino's Silver Creek Event Center recently courtesy of The Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys brought out their summer surfing hits for fans who attended the first live show since the pandemic at the New Buffalo, Michigan casino.

The group's 90-minute show starred their biggest hits, cover tunes and other songs. Mike Love and Bruce Johnston remain in the forefront of the band who hit the heights of popularity during the 1960s. Other touring members include Christian Love, Mike's son and drummer John Cowsill of the famous Cowsill Family.

The show began with hit "Do It Again" and the group then proceeded with "Surfin' Safari," "Catch A Wave" and "Hawaii."

Concerts by The Beach Boys are always fun and filled with fast-paced performances of favorite songs audience members can't help singing along to.

Among highlights of the show were performances of the ballad "Surfer Girl," "God Only Knows" by Christian Love, "Don't Worry Baby," "California Girls" and "Kokomo."

Also on the roster was a cover of The Mama & The Papas tune "California Dreamin,' which was sung by John Cowsill.

Ending the show were "Good Vibrations," "This Too Shall Pass," which is a new song written about the pandemic and "Fun, Fun, Fun."

For more information on The Beach Boys current tour, visit thebeachboys.com. For more information on upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com. The Beach Boys will also perform at Ravinia on Aug. 21 and 22.

