The harmonies, summer-themed lyrics and positive vibes of The Beach Boys' sound will soon flow through Silver Creek Event Center.
The Beach Boys will bring their latest tour to the Four Winds Casino venue in New Buffalo, Michigan, on July 27.
"I'm looking forward to coming to the Four Winds," said Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys. He said the group's current Now & Then Tour is going "pretty darn good." During a recent telephone interview, Love said today's tours are much different from the early days.
"During those first tours, we had a station wagon and a U-Haul," he said, adding travels were nothing lavish.
"(Touring and the shows) are a whole different world now," Love said. "The sound is better. The lights and visuals are better. It's a better experience," he said. "But I've always enjoyed the live touring part of it."
At the Four Winds Show, fans will hear all the expected mega hits including "Fun, Fun, Fun"; "California Girls"; "Good Vibrations"; and more. Co-founder Love and Bruce Johnston along with Scott Totten, Jeffrey Foskett, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Keith Hubacher make up The Beach Boys. (Brian Wilson is not in this touring group).
Love said he enjoys seeing the different audiences at all the shows and fans' "response" to The Beach Boys' music.
"Just last night (July 14) we were at Conner Prairie, and we performed a show with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra," he said. Love said it's always nice to see the different age groups in their audience.
Love continues to enjoy performing the iconic songs in concert that The Beach Boys wrote. Love, along with his cousins, the Wilsons and Al Jardine, formed The Beach Boys in the 1960s, and their music became the life soundtrack for generations of fans.
"It was all about music," Love said, explaining that family life revolved around making music, even before they officially became The Beach Boys, whom he called the first "boy band."
He and his sister, Maureen, along with Brian and Carl and other friends would harmonize together and sing popular songs. They had a definite vocal chemistry together.
"That was the family tradition over the years," he said, adding holiday occasions were always filled with song.
Love said music is a powerful thing and it "transcends borders."
One of the latest projects The Beach Boys released is the album, "The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra."
Love said he was happy with how the album turned out. The Beach Boys didn't actually do any work on compiling the album, he said. "The Royal Philharmonic (took) our original vocal recordings and did orchestrations around them." The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.
Love's most current solo project is the album, "Unleash the Love," released late last year.
Fans of The Beach Boys also will want to tune in to the limited edition Beach Boys' radio station, "Good Vibrations," on Sirius XM. Sirius XM will present a special Town Hall with The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson at 5 p.m. Eastern/Pacific Aug. 10. Director Rob Reiner is scheduled to moderate the Q & A.
In addition to The Beach Boys' concert at Four Winds on July 27, the group also will perform at Ravinia in Highland Park on Aug. 24.
FYI: The Beach Boys will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern July 27 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. Tickets start at $69 plus applicable fees. Visit ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000 or visit fourwindscasino.com. For more information on The Beach Boys, visit thebeachboys.com.