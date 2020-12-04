'The Bowmakers' premieres virtually

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting the Midwest premiere of the movie "The Bowmakers" online through Dec. 6.

The film gives the history of musical bows and the artists who create them. Viewers will see the process from beginning to completion of the musical tool. One of the artists in the spotlight in the film is Charles Espey.

“During times of social and environmental upheaval, beauty and art is central to life. I love the artistic journey this film took me on, and I am certain Chicagoland audiences will feel the same,” said the film's director Ward Serrill.

Purchase a ticket to watch the film virtually at ipomusic.org. Tickets are $18. The film must be viewed on the same device the ticket was purchased on.

On Dec. 6, there will be a free Q & A with filmmakers at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is necessary.

The presentation of "The Bowmakers" is part of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's virtual season this year.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra recently announced the public phase of its $5.1 million Campaign for the Future. The campaign is supported in large part by The Davee Foundation.