One of the most raucous and rowdiest rock bands of the late 1970s not just in the Midwest, but anywhere at the time, was The Boyzz From Illinoizz.

These long-haired roughnecks packed clubs throughout the Great Lakes Region to capacity as they kicked out high volume blues-based songs and delivered a live performance that was the stuff of legend. Their keyboardist, Anatole Halinkovitch, literally rock 'n' rolled all over a stage with a piano that was affixed to rocker arms, allowing him the mobility to stand shoulder to shoulder with the high energy antics of the rest of the band, even wild-eyed maniac frontman/vocalist Dirty Dan Buck.

The Boyzz From Illinoizz -- Buck, Halinkovitch, Gil Pini (guitar), Kent Cooper (drums), Dave Angel (bass) and Mike Tafoya (guitar) -- had a tough biker image, amplified blues grooves, and enough electricity in their live performances to light up a small city. They were a band, once seen, never forgotten.

Despite releasing only one full length album back in 1979 -- the aptly titled slab of black vinyl "Too Wild To Tame" (for the Sony/Epic imprint Cleveland International -- the Boyzz have continued to live on through various musical projects later undertaken by its various members following the original line-up's demise. Among those projects were three national recording acts, The B'zz, Holland, and Deluxury. Even now, Boyzz' songs like "Shady Lady," "Back To Kansas" and the album's title track still get spins here and there on Chicagoland radio stations.

So why am I writing a newspaper column in 2023, about a regionally-based band some 40 years after its official break up? As noted earlier, The Boyzz From Illinoizz are the stuff of legend and last week the band was re-introduced into the rock 'n' roll culture for a new generation to discover. That's when Chicago author/musician/actor Pete Berwick unleashed his 450-page book -- "Too Wild To Tame: The Story of The Boyzz" (sub-titled "A Midwest Rock and Roll Saga") -- via publisher BPI Books in Chicago.

Berwick spent hours interviewing each of the surviving Boyzz members, along with dozens of people who worked with and knew the guys, yours truly included. Berwick was there when things all went down, was a musician on the same circuit as the Boyzz, and he pulls no punches in his description of the often seedy and sordid underbelly of the Midwest club scene, where fans literally stuck to beer-soaked floors while thrusting fists in the air and screaming along with vocalist Dirty Dan on the line --- "Oh Baby, you KNOW what I like!!!"

The book is a bit rough in language and is written in a rambling gonzo-style as Berwick paints vivid images of a bygone era, never candy-coating anything. Berwick revels in the good times and reveals the bad times, when adversity and egos ultimately imploded not only the band, but ultimately the Midwest rock scene itself. The book can get a little rambling at times, but it really captures a very vibrant time in Chicago rock history that this writer was also witness to, having covered the scene for various publications, including The Times.

"My new book 'Too Wild To Tame: The Story of The Boyzz' is already a worldwide best seller," said Berwick. "I'm lovin' that me and the Boyzz are currently sitting in the TOP 40 worldwide in 'Best Sellers in Composer & Musician Biographies' on Amazon.com; right at home between Mozart and the Beatles!"

Kudos to Berwick for as they say -- "keeping it real" -- and telling it like it WAS back when (to borrow from a famous Boyzz lyric) "shady ladies (would) wait by the back stage door to go home with a star." More: facebook.com/peteberwickbooks.

MUSIC NOTES

· Tonight's "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart is an "Acoustic Open Mic Night," open to solos and duos. The event is hosted by guitarist Marco Villarreal and vocalist Riley Mummey, the manager of The Record Bin and an air personality at WIMS radio. Mummey celebrates her 19th birthday tonight by adding "performer" to her growing resume while making her official stage debut at Montego. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

· To celebrate "Record Store Day" this Saturday, NWI singer/songwriter T.J. Aubuchon (facebook.com/tjaubuchonperformer) will perform original music mixed with a variety of rock and pop cover songs outside of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The live music starts at 12:30 p.m. as the record retailer offers up a storewide sale and participates in the Chicago-wide WXRT "Vinyl Scavenger Hunt" promotion. More at audacy.com/wxrt/latest/all-vinyl-saturday-vintage-xrt-vinyl-record-store-day.

· It's tribute mania again tomorrow at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with the double bill of Santeria (Sublime trib) and EvenFlow (Pearl Jam trib). Tickets are $10 advance/$15 day of show. The '90s continue on Saturday with the party band, Fool House, covering the biggest hits and bands of the decade. Tickets start at $15. More at brickartlive.com.

· The basement coffee house confines of Valparaiso's music retail store Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) will be the site of an 8 p.m. concert by improvisational guitarist Michael Kelsey on Friday. Store owner Chad Clifford has announced a series of live music events coming up in the cozy concert venue in the next several weeks, including a very special 7:30 p.m. concert performance on April 27 by international singer/songwriter Peter Case (formerly of The Plimsouls), currently touring behind his new solo album, "Dr. Moan." More: frontporchmusic.com or 219-464-4700.

Find out more about Case and hear songs from the new album, when he joins me live next Tuesday (4/25) from 7-8 p.m. on my weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio. Stream the show live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

· Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer welcomes the Jack Whittle Trio to perform on Saturday at 9 p.m. The pub hosts "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays. Fridays are "Karaoke Night". More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

· There is an 8 p.m. "Karaoke Night" inviting the release of one's inner rock star happening at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. The Corey Dennison Band brings guitar-driven blues to the stage on Friday, followed on Saturday by rock band Stoned Cookies. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" returns after a two week hiatus on April 23. Next Wednesday's acoustic night welcomes NWI rocker Chad Clifford giving a solo performance from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

· Douglas Drive performs tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Rock group The Aftermath performs on Friday, followed by the party rock band, Zodiac on Saturday. Music starts both nights at 8:30 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.