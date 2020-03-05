The Celtic sound is heard all around the Region

Get an early start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year with the internationally renowned duo, Switchback. The musicians will be spreading a love o' the green heavily this month with a trio of Midwest performances at Theatre At The Center (410 Ridge Road) in Munster on March 8, The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart on March 13 and The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan on March 14. Tickets and show specific information at waygoodmusic.com.

Anchored by the award-winning Midwestern-based musical duo of Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack, Switchback's mandolin, guitar, bass and percussion flow alongside rich vocal harmonies to create an upbeat sonic journey capable of sweeping away one's problems of the day.

Originally raised and rooted in Chicago, the two musicians told of first meeting during the mid-1980s at the popular music haunt Durty Nellies in suburban Palatine, but added how they honed their craft watching a cavalcade of musicians from the wings at Fitzgerald's Rock Club in Berwyn, owned by Brian's brother Bill Fitzgerald.