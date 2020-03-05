The Celtic sound is heard all around the Region

Get an early start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year with the internationally renowned duo, Switchback. The musicians will be spreading a love o' the green heavily this month with a trio of Midwest performances at Theatre At The Center (410 Ridge Road) in Munster on March 8, The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart on March 13 and The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan on March 14. Tickets and show specific information at waygoodmusic.com.
Anchored by the award-winning Midwestern-based musical duo of Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack, Switchback's mandolin, guitar, bass and percussion flow alongside rich vocal harmonies to create an upbeat sonic journey capable of sweeping away one's problems of the day.
Originally raised and rooted in Chicago, the two musicians told of first meeting during the mid-1980s at the popular music haunt Durty Nellies in suburban Palatine, but added how they honed their craft watching a cavalcade of musicians from the wings at Fitzgerald's Rock Club in Berwyn, owned by Brian's brother Bill Fitzgerald.
"Having access to see and talk to all those amazing musicians who have played at Fitzgerald's was like graduate school for us," said McCormack. "The exposure to so many kinds of music and being able to connect and learn from so many gifted musicians really shaped who we are individually and as a group."
Most live Switchback concerts cover a gamut of styles beyond their Celtic roots, from bluegrass to country, to blues to jazz, and a good deal of rock 'n' roll. Those styles are exemplified on many of their original music albums, including the outstanding 2019 release, "Birds of Prey." But these concerts will be different.
These three pre-St. Patrick's Day performances are part of Switchback's "Travelin' Down An Irish Road" concert series which focuses exclusively on their deep Celtic roots, according to McCormack, who hopes to leave everyone in the audience feeling a wee bit Irish on those evenings. "The repertoire for these will include sea shanties, jigs, and traditional folk favorites, because it isn't a party until everyone is singing along to 'Drunken Sailor'."
That's not to say all three performances will be carbon copy set lists. "Things get shifted and changed around a bit for each performance," said McCormack. There may even be a surprise or two included.
ANOTHER CELTIC CELEBRATION
Times readers looking for another way to celebrate the Celtic culture will find Glasgow-based string quartet, The Maxwell Quartet, bringing the sounds and stories of bonnie Scotland to the intimate confines of Munster High School Auditorium one week from today (March 12) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. More: Call Christine at 219-923-7879 or Marie at 219-923-2078.
CHICAGO MUSIC SCENE MOURNS
This tragic news came too late to include in last week’s column. Dixie Crush co-founder and lead vocalist Lindsey Renee Lagestee, age 25, died from injuries sustained in an automobile-related accident on Valentine’s Day while on her way to a performance in Chicago. One of the most popular country music groups in the Midwest in recent years, much of Dixie Crush's popularity was owed to the charismatic vocalist who called South Holland home. Condolences to her family, friends, fans and band mates. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lagestee's family at: gofundme.com/f/Lindsey-Renee-Lagestee.
The Chicagoland music community suffered another loss with the Feb. 13 death of popular Latin entertainer and radio host Marialen Magna, front woman and lead singer of the group Los Pecados de Maria. Magna had reportedly been battling a serious health situation. Condolences to the fans, friends and family Magna leaves behind. More: facebook.com/LosPecadosdeMaria.
MUSIC NOTES
• Dan Lemmon's "Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic" for the month of March happens this evening from 6-10 p.m. at Smokey Jo’s (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete. Pre-registered to present their original songs are local artists Carl Leach, Billy Klein, Doug Dickson and Trip Bozic, but Lemmon always holds a little open space for walk-ins. More info or to register to perform, call Lemmon at 708-431-0677 or visit DannyLemmonMusic.com.
• The Reggae Express Band brings a touch of the islands to folks dining on the Jamaican food offerings at Michigan City's Cool Runnings Restaurant (501 Center St.). Performance time: 7-10 p.m. More: 219-210-3885.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents live comedy on Friday at 8 p.m. Cover: $10. Then on Saturday one can dance to the grooves of the R&B ensemble Together starting at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
· On Sunday from 4-6 p.m. "Live From The Record Bin" will feature singer/songwriter/humorist, Dave Rudolf & Friends, performing songs from his deep catalog of 30-plus albums while debuting a few from his soon to be next release. More: daverudolf.com. The weekly Sunday performances are free for all ages and are broadcast live in real time on the free Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. More: www.facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Singer/songwriter Dan Navarro has pretty much been adopted by the music fans of Northwest Indiana over the last decade or so given frequent stops here. Navarro spent the 1990s and early 2000s as half of the acoustic duo, Lowen & Navarro. Navarro brings his catalog of songs back to the area for two shows this weekend: The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday. Tickets: $30. More: facebook.com/AcornTheater. Then he'll play on Sunday at Chicago Street Theatre (154 Chicago St.) in Valparaiso from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $25. More: facebook.com/OneNightJam.
• Then flashback to the 1980s this Sunday at The Acorn Theater Howard Jones brings his songs to life again in a stripped down fashion with a stop in New Buffalo by his Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at 8 p.m. Eastern. Tickets are $65. More: facebook.com/AcornTheater.
• Chicago's leading lady of the blues, Liz Mandeville, returns to the studio of Lakeshore Public Radio from 1 to 3 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Mandeville will perform live on air, spinning some tracks from her brand new 13-song CD, "Playing With Fire. Next Tuesday during the 7 to 8 p.m. edition of the program, we'll have Brian Fitzgerald and Marty McCormack of Switchback live on air. Stream Lakeshore shows live at: lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
