The Cowsills continue to travel back in time during one of the summer's most popular tours. This is the fourth time the family group has been on the Happy Together tour.
"Doing this show every night it feels like the first time," said Bob Cowsill, adding the energy and excitement of performing with the other '60s groups is always at an all-time high. Cowsill, along with his brother Paul and sister Susan, perform during the Happy Together gig. Their brother John is currently a drummer for The Beach Boys.
The Happy Together tour, which stops at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino on Aug. 10, takes its name from The Turtles' smash hit "Happy Together." Turtles Flo (Mark Volman) and Eddie (Howard Kaylan) started the tour nearly a decade ago and are always on the tour roster.
Every year, the Happy Together tour brings many of the popular artists and groups from the 1960s together for a big musical party on stage. This year's roster also includes Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association and Mark Lindsay, in addition to The Cowsills and The Turtles.
"The audience is so unique. And they know they're coming to hear songs that connected our generation," Cowsill said.
According to Cowsill, the show attracts an audience of various ages as well. He said traveling from city to city for the shows is a fun experience for the bands because the groups are akin to family.
"We like them all," Cowsill said. "And we have buses on tour and you get a little closer to the people that are on the bus with you." Cowsill said Chuck Negron and The Association are currently sharing their bus and they've "bonded" very well and "shared great stories."
For Cowsill, it's been nice to see that "the audience is still there," to hear their music.
Among songs fans can expect at the show are "The Rain, The Park & Other Things," "Indian Lake" and the theme from "Hair" from The Cowsills. And they'll hear tunes such as "She'd Rather Be With Me," "Elenore," and others from The Turtles, "Cherish," and "Windy" from The Association and"Joy to the World," "One," and more from Chuck Negron. Mark Lindsay will perform tunes such as "Kicks," "Indian Reservation" and "Arizona," while Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will deliver songs such as "Lady Willpower," "Young Girl," "This Girl Is A Woman Now" and more.
Cowsill said he and his siblings recently released an a cappella version of "The Rain, The Park & Other Things." The group's life is also depicted in the documentary, "Family Band: The Cowsills Story." The siblings, along with their mother, became a family band in the 1960s in Rhode Island. The group featured siblings Bill, Bob, Barry, John, Susan, Paul and their mother Barbara.
Cowsill encourages anybody who was a fan of the feel-good music from that era to come out and celebrate at the show. "You won't regret it," he said.
In addition to the Four Winds Casino concert date, The Happy Together Tour stops at The Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on Aug. 13 and at The Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois on Aug. 17.