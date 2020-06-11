The Dalai Lama to release 1st album in July

She first met The Dalai Lama as a child with her father, the legendary musician Ravi Shankar.

For the new album, she said, “What I was given was a beautiful template of (the Dalai Lama’s) voice speaking ... it was very evocative with his speaking. It’s so clear what the mood is about ... that it kind of flowed quite simply to just play over that and try to add a musical enhancement to the words he’s speaking.”

Dozens of other musicians were invited to help on the project, while Kunin’s husband had multiple roles, from playing guitar and percussion to drum and synth programming. Kunin co-produced the album and added vocals to three songs, including “Purification.”

She wrote the piano part of that track with her hospitalized mother in mind, growing more nervous as the coronavirus rapidly spread.

“I really thought we were going to lose her. And so I wrote what I would want her to feel and hear at the time of her dying,” Kunin said.

Her mother survived, but weeks later Kunin's nephew died. And because of COVID-19 restrictions, she and her family couldn’t carry out the tradition of sleeping surrounding his body, which would typically lie on a marae for three days. On top of that, her husband was back home finishing the album to make its deadline.