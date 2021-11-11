The Ides 'Play On' at The Acorn

Just like they have been doing since 1964, Chicago’s Ides Of March will rock their hearts out Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Showtime: 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Tickets start at $35. More: acornlive.org.

Powered by the unforgettable songs that have sprung from the pen of Grammy winner Jim Peterik, the Ides perform music that has become an evergreen feature on radio stations everywhere.

After having performed more than 4,000 gigs since first forming in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, the group still gives 110% at every show and today their live repertoire runs the gamut of tunes written by Peterik for not only the Ides themselves, but also for such groups as Survivor, .38 Special, Sammy Hagar and others.

Still together, the four original members of the Ides have remained friends and musical cohorts for over 55 years now, and include Peterik (guitar), Larry Millas (guitar), Bob Bergland (bass), and Mike Borch (drums). The original members are joined by 25-year veteran of the group, Scott May (keyboards), and the mighty Ides Horns Tim Bales (trumpet), Henry Salgado (trombone), and Steve Eisen (saxophone). Not only does the veteran band still perform dozens of shows in a year, but they continue to record new albums and in 2019 released "Play On," the group's 55th anniversary double album.