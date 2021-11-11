The Ides 'Play On' at The Acorn

Just like they have been doing since 1964, Chicago’s Ides Of March will rock their hearts out Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Showtime: 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Tickets start at $35. More: acornlive.org.
Powered by the unforgettable songs that have sprung from the pen of Grammy winner Jim Peterik, the Ides perform music that has become an evergreen feature on radio stations everywhere.
After having performed more than 4,000 gigs since first forming in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, the group still gives 110% at every show and today their live repertoire runs the gamut of tunes written by Peterik for not only the Ides themselves, but also for such groups as Survivor, .38 Special, Sammy Hagar and others.
Still together, the four original members of the Ides have remained friends and musical cohorts for over 55 years now, and include Peterik (guitar), Larry Millas (guitar), Bob Bergland (bass), and Mike Borch (drums). The original members are joined by 25-year veteran of the group, Scott May (keyboards), and the mighty Ides Horns Tim Bales (trumpet), Henry Salgado (trombone), and Steve Eisen (saxophone). Not only does the veteran band still perform dozens of shows in a year, but they continue to record new albums and in 2019 released "Play On," the group's 55th anniversary double album.
"What makes this group work and what has made this group last, is that first and foremost we are all the best of friends," said Peterik. "We are a family and we all have our roles within the band that keep things always moving forward."
While Peterik also maintains a variety of other musical projects, including the star-studded World Stage, melodic rock band Pride of Lions, and jazz-pop group, LifeForce, the Ides still remains his primary focus because as Jim says when introducing their 1970s number one international hit, "it's the vehicle that brought him to the stage tonight." More: theidesofmarch.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Things get heavy on Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 main St.) in Hobart with a six-band roster headlined by Freaks On A Leash (Korn tribute). Others on the bill are: SODA (System of a Down tribute), Dead & Buried (A Day To Remember tribute), along with opening sets by Pig Horse Camel, Among The Essence and Eyes of Anguish. Showtime: 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance/$15 day of show. More: brickartlive.com.
• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary presents the party-rock party covers band, Maggie Speaks at 9 p.m. on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. On Saturday, the Cafe stage welcomes back Chicago-based prog-rockers, Infinity, whose repertoire has grown in recent years beyond being strictly a Journey tribute, to include similar style artists like Styx and Genesis. More: 219-228-2383.
• Tonight singer/songwriter Greg Ashby performs solo acoustic at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Friday features blues guitarist Vino Louden, and on Saturday the rockin' blues of Jr. Clark Band with special guest Johnny B. Gaden will be heard at Elements. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The Highway Band brings its Southern rock-infused Americana sound to Gator's (9021 E. 109th Ave.) in Crown Point on Saturday, for a 6-10 p.m. gig. More: facebook.com/thehighwayband.
• Tonight at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City, its monthly "Paint Pour & Pizza Party" runs from 6-8 p.m. All ages can get messy with paint, glitter, rhinestones and more, while helping homeless animals in the Region, by making beautiful art out of scratchy old vinyl albums. Pizza, soft drinks and other light refreshments are included with the $30 admission. Space is limited, so call ahead -- 219-210-3813 -- to reserve your place. All proceeds from tonight's event benefit The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana (facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNWIN).
• Doug Lin & The Thursday Night Experience house band at Verona Pizza (1689 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso rocks all ages of music fans and players right down to the crust tonight and every week while hosting the eatery’s open stage/ jam night. All ages are welcome to attend the 7-10 p.m. event. More: 219-707-5429.
• The always entertaining solo acoustic rocker Jack Cunningham will unleash his originals and covers repertoire from 6-9 p.m. at Catch 22 Table & Tap (500 E. 81st Ave.) in Merrillville. More: 219-525-4076.
• Mandalyn & Nawty will be rockin' and rollin' at FUSE (791 Indiana Boundary Road) in Chesterton on Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 219-728-1047.
• The acoustic duo of Jeremy Smolen & Gloria Rivera will be found Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight at Taps Pub (15427 S. Cicero Ave.) in Oak Forest. More: 708-535-6374.
• This writer first met the guys in Gerhart when they were teens and starting their journey into music playing slots at my Lake County Fair "Battle of the Bands" series, and they impressed even back then. The lads are all grown up and after some changes here and there, are still writing originals and still rocking the Region. Catch them Saturday 7-10 p.m. at Lencioni's Pub (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lansing. More: Facebook.com/Gerhartmusic.com.
• The Lemmon Brothers Band rocks tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Hazel Crest American Legion as the conclusion of a day-long tribute to veterans beginning with a ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by food and drink provided for all veterans. Donations will be accepted by The American Legion. More: 708-335-2300
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the acoustic duo Chris & Chris on Friday, followed on Saturday by country music group, Honky Tonk Attitude. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Every Sunday is the "Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. hosted by Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• The ever-eclectic hybrid sound of Fresh Hops is featured Saturday as the headliner of the first annual "Hemp Fest" presented by Green Balance CBD & Wellness, at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith. The doors open at 4:20 p.m. with consecutive sets (in order) by Jonny James, Martika, Ryan Staniszeski, Magic From The Asylum, The Thomas Nicholas Band, leading up to the concert performance by Fresh Hops. All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets are: $25 and up. More: 219-213-9460.
• The always entertaining Alice Cooper stops close enough for his NWI fans to consider making a short road trip, when his current "Detroit Stories U.S. Tour" stops at Honeywell Center in Wabash, Indiana on Jan. 31. Keep up with Alice at alicecooper.com.
• Regional songwriter and performer Patti Shaffner has a new 14-song collection of original music, "From The Left Side of My Heart," being spotlighted as she guests Friday from 1-2 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
