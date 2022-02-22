The Jacksons throw a musical party at Hard Rock Live

It was an enthusiastic homecoming last Friday for Gary's first family of music.

Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson were in the house at Hard Rock Live, just a few miles away from their boyhood home at 2300 Jackson Street. They entertained loyal fans with the biggest hits from the family's musical catalog.

The Jacksons opened fittingly with "Can You Feel It" from the group's "Triumph" album. There was definitely electricity in the air as the famous siblings delivered one hit after another.

Marlon and Jackie, who is the oldest of the brothers, shared lead singing duties during the show, which featured songs from The Jackson 5 days to when the group was simply known as The Jacksons, and at that time also included youngest brother Randy.

They also performed a few songs, including "Rock With You," and "I'll Be There," in honor of their brother Michael. Marlon told the crowd that they wanted to thank their brother Randy, brother Jermaine and "our brother in heaven (Michael)" for their time performing with the group.

Among highlights of the show was a special Jackson 5 medley, which featured tunes such as "ABC," "I Want You Back," which was the group's first big hit, "Never Can Say Goodbye" and "The Love You Save."

The Jacksons are the first musical act to star on stage at the state-of-the-art theater Hard Rock Live in 2022. Hard rock band Disturbed opened the venue last fall. Tito and Marlon Jackson were on hand last spring for the official opening of the casino where they participated in the guitar smash on the premises.

During the concert, The Jacksons also performed the upbeat "Enjoy Yourself" and Tito entertained the crowd with the tune Love One Another" from his new blues album.

The concert's rousing end starred a performance of "This Place Hotel" and "Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)."

For more information on The Jacksons, visit thejacksons.com. For more information on Hard Rock Casino, visit bardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

