Four years ago, a buzz started about an Americana trio from the streets of Brooklyn, New York calling themselves The Lone Bellow, a name derived from a childhood experience by vocalist/guitarist Zach Williams.
“I was visiting my grandparents and from the guest room where I slept, I could see this white thing in a tree on the other side of this big field and it looked like a ghost. There was also this low mournful sound I'd hear at night,” said Williams, whose grandfather later revealed "the ghost" was merely a white bag caught in a tree, while the sound was a bull moose bellowing. “I never forgot that lone bellowing in the night.”
That 2014 buzz about Williams and his band mates -- guitarist Brian Elmquist and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin -- has grown into a roar since the 2017 fall release of their third album, "Walk Into A Storm." Recorded in only seven days, that album is the result of the group relocating to Nashville, Tennessee and meeting red hot producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, etc.), and has continued the group's upward trajectory as its global fan base continues to grow.
The album spawned a major streaming and download single with its song, "Time's Always Leaving," which also hit the Top 30 on Billboard's Triple A chart (Adult Alternative Songs) and generated considerable air play for the group on Triple A radio stations across the dial.
The popularity of The Lone Bellow steadily accelerated with 2013's self-titled debut, and 2015's "Then Came The Morning." Those releases earned them appearances on several late night talk shows hosted by guys named Kimmel, Letterman, Conan and Corden. Music industry trade publication “Billboard” even hailed them early on as -- “One of the 10 Artists to watch in 2013.”
Along with such contemporaries The Avett Brothers, The Civil Wars, The Lumineers, and The Decemberists, this trio has emerged among the new generation of revivalists whose use of stringed-instruments carries on the traditions of periods past -- from cowboys and field hands strumming around campfires, to mountain folks doing front porch pickin’, to troubadour folk singers warbling about troubled times over simple six-string playing. The music has been coined "Americana" because it has been the soundtrack to America since the country's beginning.
The Lone Bellow has been a big part of turning young music lovers on to the old timey folk-bluegrass hybrid sound first made famous by the likes of Gram Parsons, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and The Flecktones. “We do see a lot of twenty-somethings in our audience to be sure, but we also see a good deal of older music fans,” said Williams, acknowledging the rich musical DNA heritage of The Lone Bellow's music.
On Dec. 5, Brightside Music brings the group to Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana St.) in Valparaiso for a stop on the 'TRIIIO Tour' of acoustic shows. Opening this and most 'TRIIIO Tour' dates is singer/songwriter Robert Ellis.
"(An acoustic tour of this kind) gives us the opportunity to try new arrangements of our entire repertoire, debut new and unrecorded songs, take requests, and hear more of Zach's unparalleled storytelling and Brian's incredible jokes," revealed Pipkin in an online post. More: thelonebellow.com.