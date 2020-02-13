The Music of Cream plans a Chicago concert

The Music of Cream featuring Hobart's own Kofi Baker (son of the late, great Ginger Baker) and Will Johns (the nephew of Eric Clapton and son of Zeppelin/Stones engineer Andy Johns) unites with master musicians Sean McNabb and Chris Shutters is currently touring..

The band's North American tour stops in Chicago on April 26 at Park West.

When not touring the world with this Cream project, Baker sits in from time to time with regional AC/DC tribute band, Little Lover, and is a third of the jazz fusion trio Enigmatic Racket, with NW Indiana guitarist Marco Villarreal and bassist Kris Lohn, which performed to a standing room only audience two weeks ago at The Record Bin in Baker's adopted hometown of Hobart.

Along with the legendary music, The Music of Cream show features storytelling, photographs and integrated videos, many of which have not been seen before. Watch for a full feature on The Music of Cream in these pages as the date draws nearer. More: musicofcream.com.

MUSIC NOTES