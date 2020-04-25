The music plays on: NISO musicians continue to perfect craft while at home

As many other arts organizations did, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra had a robust schedule of shows planned for this season. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, concerts were canceled or postponed.
The musicians of the orchestra, though, are still keeping themselves busy musically. Whether practicing on their own, working with students or studying favorite works, the talented artists of NISO are soldiering on and looking forward to entertaining Region fans once again.
"The musicians are all highly trained artists, passionate about playing, and committed to their art form. Whether or not there is a worldwide pandemic, each musician practices constantly to sustain his or her musical gifts," said John Cain, executive director of the orchestra.
"Ours is not a full time orchestra, so the musicians of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra are constantly seeking employment, creatively piecing together their livelihoods by performing with a wide variety of musical groups and also teaching, none of which activities have been spared the limitations placed by our battle with the coronavirus," Cain added.
Cain said orchestra administrators are currently deciding what their plans will be for the rest of the year, into the fall, and will announce that soon. The orchestra had planned to perform its "West Side Story" concert this spring and Cain said they'll be determining upcoming plans for that show and others.
NISO's music director Kirk Muspratt is currently spending his quarantine days in the mountains of Crowsnest, Alberta, Canada, where he grew up. He said he keeps in contact with the orchestra's management team via remote meetings on Zoom and other avenues.
"I'm living on the side of the mountain in the house I was born in," Muspratt said.
"I miss the musicians, I miss our patrons and doing concerts," Muspratt added. The maestro said he hopes everyone is "staying safe" and he looks forward to "making music' together again.
The following Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra musicians are filling their days of isolation with various music-making endeavors.
Cindy Fudala
Cindy Fudala is the principal flutist. The Forest Park, Illinois, resident said she practices occasionally and fits it around her teaching schedule.
"I practice a few times a week as I feel like it or as the spirit moves me," she said with a chuckle.
Fudala is a flute professor at both Valparaiso University and Concordia University-Chicago. She is also a principal flutist for the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra. Fudala also plays for the Whiting Festival Park Orchestra.
"I am fortunate to have 31 students who I see weekly for flute lessons on Skype, Facetime or Zoom online platforms. That has been going quite well and it’s been keeping me pretty busy," she said.
The flutist has also occasionally enjoyed playing for masses at church, which are on hold now as well.
"Each Sunday, and during Holy Week and on Easter, I played hymns and worship songs along with my online church services. Just me, my husband and the Lord these days," she said.
"My husband is a professional trumpet player and public school band director, so he’s doing much of the very same things I’ve been doing. Our house is full of our practicing, as well as listening to all of our students play through the computer during their lessons," she said. "The trumpet fills the downstairs level of our house, and the flute is upstairs filling our living room. Our house has never been so full of music as it is now. We are very thankful."
She said she prays that the musicians can get back to performing as an orchestra soon and that they can share their talents with orchestra fans once again.
Amy Brandfonbrener
Amy Brandfonbrener, who is principal viola, said she misses her "colleagues, students and audiences."
"We're in limbo. It's difficult for everyone," she said.
Brandfonbrener said musicians need to be in a collaborative setting.
"Musicians are like everyone else in isolating at home," she said. "I am doing some private lesson teaching online. I am personally practicing every day and have set myself some challenges to keep in shape, such as working on technical etudes and new repertoire — some borrowed from other instruments — that I have always loved but will probably never perform because of impracticalities on the viola. I am staying in touch with family and friends on the internet, but I really miss seeing everyone live."
Brandfonbrener, who is the mother of three sons, resides in West Lafayette, where her husband runs the jazz program at Purdue University.
"I look forward to the time when it is possible to make music in the same room and to perform before a live audience — that is what I think keeps every musician alive," Branfonbrener said."
Ruth Rhodes
Ruth Rhodes, who resides in Chicago, plays second clarinet.
Rhodes is currently keeping busy with teaching responsibilities.
"I am a full-time faculty member at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago and we are in full swing with online classes. I teach all of the woodwind techniques classes to music education majors who must learn to play 19 band and orchestra instruments plus piano, guitar and voice," she said.
"Our philosophy is that they will become stronger band, choral and orchestra directors if they have this hands-on experience. Right now I am teaching oboe, bassoon and saxophone classes to undergraduate students via the Zoom platform. I have roughly 10 students in each class."
Rhodes, who grew up in Hessville, is also the director of student teaching at the school.
"So I have spent a great deal of time meeting with our candidates, who are also teaching remotely in their public schools, via Zoom. In addition to that, we have faculty meetings and other committee meetings via Zoom each week, which adds to the work-load."
When Rhodes practices her clarinet, she said she prefers to play alone.
Pat White
Pat White is a cellist, and noted that NISO is a "freelance orchestra that comes together for the specific purpose of performing our scheduled concerts through the season."
She said since the musicians are not salaried, everyone find ways to further their livelihood, which is difficult.
"And each of us handles our stress differently. Some of my colleagues are posting videos regularly of themselves as they take this time to get a lot of extra practicing done individually," White said. "I'm fortunate in that about a third of my private students have opted to continue with lessons via Skype or FaceTime, so I have a trickle of income. And I have that interaction with them that is so valuable. The method of teaching over the internet is not as desirable as teaching in person, but it does definitely work. But to connect with a student is so deeply rewarding and is such an affirmation of the future."
Although it's difficult, White said she is trying to stay positive about the future.
Jennet Ingle
Jennet Ingle, principal oboist, said she practices every day.
"But with no concerts coming up it can be really discouraging. I’m releasing daily videos on my Instagram, and I’ve done a livestream recital and am planning another one soon, Ingle said. "But I miss the orchestra. One mournful oboe in a room is no substitute for 60 musicians on a stage."
Denise Kirkland
Valparaiso resident Denise Kirkland is principal clarinetist. She's also a clarinet instructor at Valparaiso University.
While freelancing is an important part of many musicians' careers, "those trying to make a living at freelancing by performing with various symphonies, shows, teaching etc. in the Midwest region are probably struggling," Kirkland said.
"Fortunately for me, I also teach clarinet at Valparaiso University and have continued doing so through distance learning. But it is part-time," she said.
Kirkland said she misses performing "great compositions" with the orchestra.
"There is not a way for the orchestra musicians to perform together even with the internet. We are essentially non-existent right now. We can all practice our instruments alone in our homes to keep up our skills, but that's about it," Kirkland said.
"We all hope that things can return back to normal, and it will eventually, but it may be awhile," she said.
