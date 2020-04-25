The music plays on: NISO musicians continue to perfect craft while at home

The flutist has also occasionally enjoyed playing for masses at church, which are on hold now as well.

"Each Sunday, and during Holy Week and on Easter, I played hymns and worship songs along with my online church services. Just me, my husband and the Lord these days," she said.

"My husband is a professional trumpet player and public school band director, so he’s doing much of the very same things I’ve been doing. Our house is full of our practicing, as well as listening to all of our students play through the computer during their lessons," she said. "The trumpet fills the downstairs level of our house, and the flute is upstairs filling our living room. Our house has never been so full of music as it is now. We are very thankful."

She said she prays that the musicians can get back to performing as an orchestra soon and that they can share their talents with orchestra fans once again.

Amy Brandfonbrener

Amy Brandfonbrener, who is principal viola, said she misses her "colleagues, students and audiences."

"We're in limbo. It's difficult for everyone," she said.

Brandfonbrener said musicians need to be in a collaborative setting.