For Bill Medley, touring and performing select dates around the country is a joy these days.
"Life is good. I'm at home for a couple of days (before we travel again) and that's always good," said Medley, who is the noted baritone of The Righteous Brothers.
Medley said the duo, which currently stars Medley and his fairly new singing partner Bucky Heard, pretty much "handpicks" the dates and places they want to tour nowadays. (Heard has been performing with Medley for nearly three years now).
The duo is also performing 30 weeks in Las Vegas where they entertain on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Harrah's.
The Righteous Brothers will entertain on the musical bill with The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos on Aug. 24 at Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois.
Medley said he enjoys bringing The Righteous Brothers' hits to fans across the country. And he's happy to see how the music still affects audiences.
"It's kind of a mind-blowing experience because when you're doing (the music) you have no clue how it's affecting people and touching their lives," Medley said.
"I also get a lot of veterans who come up to me and tell me how the music saved their lives," he said.
Medley said he feels fortunate to have had such great songs in The Righteous Brothers' catalog and that they've lived on with people.
The current Righteous Brothers' show, Medley said, is really a "tribute" to late tenor singer Bobby Hatfield, the other half of The Righteous Brothers who died in 2003.
"It's odd to be on stage with someone else," Medley said, adding he's become very comfortable now with singer Heard. "But he's not there to replace Bobby," Medley said, about Heard.
Medley and Heard are celebrating the iconic tunes made famous by The Righteous Brothers through the years in their current concerts.
On the show playlist, fans will hear songs such as "Unchained Melody," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Soul and Inspiration" and more.
Medley said The Righteous Brothers are doing about seven shows with The Beach Boys this season.
"They've been friends of mine since 1963," Medley said, adding they're from Southern California, as he is. About special concert guest and actor John Stamos, who joins The Beach Boys for shows every so often, Medley said, "He's a good friend of mine too. He and I are from Orange County."
Medley said the Ravinia concert will be akin to a big party.
FYI: The Righteous Brothers and The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Ravinia, Highland Park, Illinois. Tickets are $85 and $60. Lawn seats are $48. Lawn tickets are $5 extra on the day of the show. Visit ravinia.org.