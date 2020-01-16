Midwest-based musician/actors Steven Romero Schaeffer and Sara Geist will pop in as my studio guests from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday on 89.1-FM's Lakeshore Public Radio's celebrity interview program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The pair will discuss their upcoming performances in "Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America" (Feb. 16 - March 22) at Theatre at the Center in Munster.
They will bring along acoustic guitars to perform a few John Denver songs live on air in between talking about their respective careers in entertainment, and their respective roles in the production.
Written and adapted by Peter Glazer and directed by Linda Fortunato, "Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America," is a musical tribute and intimate celebration of John Denver’s life and career. From growing up in a military family to his emergence on the 1960s folk scene, the climb to ‘70s superstardom and his later career of the 1980s and 1990s, John Denver’s story is brought to life in this Chicago-area premiere through hits such as “Country Roads,” Rocky Mountain High,” Annie’s Song” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders.”
Although not in-studio, director Fortunato will be calling in live to the radio program to add her perspectives and thoughts about this unique production that is serving to introduce a whole new generation to the music of one of Americana/folk music's greatest artists of the 20th century. More: TheatreAtTheCenter.com. Stream Friday's radio program live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
E.C. Singer Gets "Strange"...
East Chicago's veteran R&B vocalist Robby Celestin (of Final Say! and Timepeace fame) found success a few years ago as a podcaster with his artist interview program, "A Chatter of Fact." Celestin has now expanded his internet presence with a new offshoot podcast titled "Strange You, Strange Me," that finds him swapping stories and profiling professional comedians. "
"The show runs about 8-12 minutes in length and the first episode is officially up and running on iTunes and Spotify, and will soon be on all podcast platforms," said Celestin. The first episode features international comedian Mona Aburmishan, a Chicago-based comic with the distinction of being the first Arab and Muslim woman to perform stand-up comedy in two of the nation’s most prestigious institutions - Carnegie Hall in New York City and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Hear the episode: http://strangeyoustrangeme.libsyn.com/website.
"There is a fun crowd participation part of this podcast too," added Celestin. "People can go to the Facebook page "What are your quirks?" or just email me via the program (strangeyoustrangeme@gmail.com) to submit funny quirks they may have, or share some funny random facts. If I choose to use their stuff, they will be mentioned on the show." Everything Robby Celestin -- his music files, his performance schedule and links to both podcasts -- can be found through his website at: robbycelestin.com. Hear at: http://strangeyoustrangeme.libsyn.com/website.
MUSIC NOTES
• Looking for music with a new twist? Consider tonight's 6-9 p.m. "Third Thursday Series" performance in the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District by Lady Stardust, an all female David Bowie tribute band. The live music is presented at The Marshall J. Gardner for the Arts Center (540 S. Lake St.) in Miller. Cost: $10. More: millerbeacharts.org.
• Bring earplugs Saturday to Hobart's Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The venue rocks hard and heavy with a multi-band event headlined by The Subliminal Verses (Slipknot tribute) and Sandblasted Skin (Pantera tribute). All ages show. $10 general admission. 6 p.m. Doors/8 p.m. show. For more info and details on the opening bands: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• This Saturday's MegaBeatles 7:30 p.m. show at the Memorial Opera House -- a fundraiser for the venue -- has been declared "sold-out" according to the online sale site. The local super-group features Chad Clifford (vocals/guitar), Lou Samiengo (keys, bass and vocals), Mike Curtis (guitar), Chris Sulcer (vocals/guitar), Ed Renwald (drums) and Chris Kurtis (keys). Contact the MOH box office for any possible additional ticket availability: 219-548-9137.
• Northwest Indiana's Marrakesh Express (a CSNY tribute) take their stellar performance across the state line for an 8-10 p.m. show on Saturday at The Acorn Theatre (107 Generation Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. More: acornlive.org.
• The Chris & Lou Band (featuring Chris Sulcer and Lou Samiengo) rock the American Legion Post 502 in South Haven (429 W 750 N) from 8-11:30 p.m. this Friday as part of the Legion's weekly "Friday Night Live" music series. Looking ahead and recommended by this columnist will be a series performance on Jan. 31 by the amazing acoustic trio Thick As Thieves. Series shows are open to public, 21 & Over, and no cover charge. More: 219-759-2121.
• The State Mint Trio performs live jazz from 6:30-10:30 p.m. in the Asparagus Lounge (7876 Broadway) in Merrillville on Saturday with special guest, saxophonist Chris Werve sitting in during this show. Reservations are recommended: 219-974-0000 or asparagusrestaurant.com.
• Last week's column announced how two original music-makers from the Region -- Chris Bolint and Billy Cox -- had just teamed up to form a mostly covers-performing acoustic guitar-vocal duo called, The Juniors. Catch the new duo Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Bugaboo's Bar & Grill (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake, then again Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Anderson Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso. More: thejuniorsband.com.
• Live comedians are featured Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Then on Saturday, the venue returns to rockin' with the classic rock of Bob Barthel & The Bones. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli performs live this Sunday at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart from 4-6 p.m. as the featured artist for the store's weekly live broadcast via the "Vintage Lounge" channel heard on the Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. The program is broadcast in front of a live audience. Seats are limited, but attendance is free for all ages and light refreshments are served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Popular singer/songwriter Greg Ashby has been added as the special guest for this year's annual "PET ROCK" shelter animal fundraiser at Hobart's County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road), taking place on March 21 (5-11 p.m.) Ashby will perform along with Mr. Funnyman, who is back for the third consecutive year by popular demand, at this musical event benefiting the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. Tickets: $25 and info at facebook.com/miller.critters.
