'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' continues in Chicago

The sounds of Simon & Garfunkel are heating up the stage in Chicago once again.

Music fans can see "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" through Feb. 27 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago.

The revue, which was last in Chicago in 2019, features the songs of the star duo ranging from the time they were known as Tom and Jerry to their reunion show The Concert in Central Park in 1981.

Throughout the show, fans learn more about the duo with tidbits from their careers offered up along with video footage, photos and other clips of happenings throughout the '60s and '70s.

In this current tour, two duos star as Simon & Garfunkel and they rotate performances throughout the engagement. One of the men starring as Paul Simon is George Clements, who is an Evanston native.

Clements said he's honored to be featured in the production. He's been a fan of Simon & Garfunkel throughout his life. He said their music endures for many reasons.

"It's the quality of Paul Simon's songwriting. His ideas and lyrics are beautiful. He's a poet," Clements said. He added Garfunkel's stellar voice offered the perfect blend to the successful sound of the duo.

"I love the music of the '60s and '70s," Clements added.

Various songs fans can expect to hear in the show are "Homeward Bound," "Mrs. Robinson," "The Boxer," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and more.

"I'm honored to get to play this music for people," said Clements, who also helmed The Lonely Heartstring Band. Clements also performs with his twin brother as The Clements Brothers when he has time.

Clements said he was touring with The Lonely Heartstring Band when one of his teachers informed him of the casting call for "The Simon & Garfunkel Story."

"He knew I loved Paul Simon," he said.

Clements said feedback for the musical has been positive.

"People love the show. The music means so much to them," he said.

FYI: "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" runs to Feb. 27 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Tickets are $25-$80. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

