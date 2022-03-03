The Smithereens continue musical legacy

In the mid-1980s, an unlikely quartet of blue collar lads, through the magic of MTV, morphed from a struggling New Jersey club band to certified rock stars.

Such is the story of The Smithereens -- former high school classmates Jim Babjak, Mike Mesaros, and Dennis Diken -- who have defied the odds and despite many changes, have continued to survive and thrive.

The future of the group who gave the world such hits as "A Girl Like You," "Only A Memory," "Strangers When We Meet," "House We Used To Live In," "Too Much Passion," and "Miles from Nowhere," became uncertain in 2017 when their friend, lead vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter Pat DiNizio died at the age of 62.

Singer/songwriter Marshall Crenshaw and Robin Wilson of The Gin Blossoms stepped in as alternating guest vocalists with The Smithereens shortly after to honor remaining date commitments, and were well received by their fans.

The tradition has continued since and on Saturday, The Smithereens featuring Marshall Crenshaw, perform in Northwest Indiana at The Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart. Opening acts are Ripley Street and Color to the Room.

"In the beginning, we were just four guys doing what we wanted to do and we're still doing it now," said Babjak. "There's no reason to give up doing this because people still love seeing the band perform and we still love doing it. If we didn't love it like we do, we wouldn't still be out here doing it."

"Marshall goes back with us to 1980," said Smithereens drummer Diken. "We opened shows for him when he was working his first album and we became good friends. Marshall came in and played keyboards for us (although he was credited as "Jerome Jerome") when we were recording our album 'Especially For You.' He is featured on the song 'Strangers When We Meet' and plays (6-string bass) with us on the song 'White Castle Blues' from that album."

"We also toured with Marshall many times over the years, so we've been good friends with Marshall for just about as long as we've been a band," added Jim Babcock. "Marshall is like family to us and musically he is a good fit with us." "So is Robin (Wilson) from Gin Blossoms," added Diken.

Crenshaw himself describes his role only as "a featured guest," knowing that despite being a great fit within the group, DiNizio left a hole in the Smithereens line-up that nobody can ever truly fill.

"I love doing these Smithereens shows, and I love their music, but I also have my own band and my own career, so it is strictly a guest situation as time allows," he added. Crenshaw is currently in the process of overseeing the re-issuing of his back catalog, and in recent weeks the latest of his classic titles to get a 21st century rebirth in multiple formats was his 1999 album "#447." That includes a pair of new Crenshaw recordings -- "Will of The Wild" and "Santa Fe" -- packaged as a bonus 7-inch single with the album's new vinyl edition, and as bonus songs on the CD and digital editions.

While Crenshaw is very excited to get out on the road with his own band to perform his classic hits and fan faves, for Saturday's Hobart concert and all Smithereens performances, he sings only material from their songbook. "The show has all the songs you know by the Smithereens and some fun surprises," added Diken, who noted that among the songs he most enjoys performing on a stage is their first ever single, "Blood And Roses."

"I enjoy all the songs, but I especially like playing 'Blood And Roses' a lot," said Diken. "There's just something about the groove and the feel of that song that makes me really like playing that one. I also like playing one of Jimmy's songs called 'Cut Flowers,' and one from our album 'Green Thoughts' called 'Especially For You'."

Diken was vague when the conversation turned to what if anything might come next for the surviving Smithereens.

He did mention how he and the guys have been writing and recording tracks for a possible new album, but offered no details, no title, and no target date for such a project. One gets the feeling though, that a second chapter looms ahead for the rough and tumble band often referred to as "New Jersey's godfathers of alt-pop." More: officialsmithereens.com.

FYI: The Smithereens featuring Marshall Crenshaw w/Ripley Street will play at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at Hobart Art Theater, 320 Main St., Hobart. Cost is $35. An all ages show with VIP seating available. Call 219-942-1670 or visit brickartlive.com

