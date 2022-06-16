The sounds of summer: Lively concerts star on stage this season

Summer is upon us and so is concert season.

If you're a fan of rock, soul, country, folk, R&B or other varieties of music, you'll find a show or quite a few shows to enjoy in the Region and throughout Chicagoland.

Looking for some concerts to attend with friends and loved ones? Take a look at the following list of artists coming to town. The list is merely a sample of what's available in live music offerings this season.

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit caesars.com/horseshoehammond.com

'70s Soul Jam starring the Stylistics, Emotions, Blu Magic and Heatwave, June 18

War and The Commodores, July 1

Dru Hill, Htown, Next and Public Announcement, July 22

George Benson, Aug. 5

Boyz II Men, Aug. 19

Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Brett Young, June 23

Chaka Khan, June 24

Collective Soul and Switchfoot, July 15

Daughtry, July 29

Anthrax and Black Label Society, Aug. 4

Tesla, Aug. 5

Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com

The Marshall Tucker Band, June 25

38 Special, July 8

Nelly, July 9

Leann Rimes, July 16

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, July 22

Happy Together Tour, Aug. 12

Tower of Power, Aug. 13

Boy George & Culture Club, Aug. 27

Festival of the Lakes, The Pav and Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Visit festivaofthelakes.com

Counting Crows, July 14

Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 15

Rick Ross with The Lox, July 16

Los Originales de San Juan With Codigo FN, July 17

Porter County Fair, Porter County Expo Center and Fair Grounds, 215 E. Division St., Valparaiso. Visit portercountyfair.com

Kane Brown with Restless Road, July 21

Lady A, July 22

Chris Tomlin with Anne Wilson, July 21

Hardy with Ernest, July 24

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:

Rage Against The Machine with Run The Jewels, July 11 and 12

Roger Waters, July 26

Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 13

Kendrick Lamar, Aug. 19

Duran Duran, Aug. 20

Eric Clapton, Sept. 12 and 13

Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:

New Kids ON The Block, June 17 and 18

Shawn Mendes, July 15

Scorpions and Whitesnake, Sept. 1

Michael Buble, Sept. 2

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Tears For Fears, June 16

Steely Dan, June 19

Josh Groban, June 25

Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, July 2

Halsey, July3

Train, July 15

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 16

The Black Keys, July 17

Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 24

Backstreet Boys, July 29

