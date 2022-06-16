The sounds of summer: Lively concerts star on stage this season

Summer is upon us and so is concert season.
If you're a fan of rock, soul, country, folk, R&B or other varieties of music, you'll find a show or quite a few shows to enjoy in the Region and throughout Chicagoland.
Looking for some concerts to attend with friends and loved ones? Take a look at the following list of artists coming to town. The list is merely a sample of what's available in live music offerings this season.
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit caesars.com/horseshoehammond.com
'70s Soul Jam starring the Stylistics, Emotions, Blu Magic and Heatwave, June 18
War and The Commodores, July 1
Dru Hill, Htown, Next and Public Announcement, July 22
George Benson, Aug. 5
Boyz II Men, Aug. 19
Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
Brett Young, June 23
Chaka Khan, June 24
Collective Soul and Switchfoot, July 15
Daughtry, July 29
Anthrax and Black Label Society, Aug. 4
Tesla, Aug. 5
Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com
The Marshall Tucker Band, June 25
38 Special, July 8
Nelly, July 9
Leann Rimes, July 16
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, July 22
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 12
Tower of Power, Aug. 13
Boy George & Culture Club, Aug. 27
Festival of the Lakes, The Pav and Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Visit festivaofthelakes.com
Counting Crows, July 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 15
Rick Ross with The Lox, July 16
Los Originales de San Juan With Codigo FN, July 17
Porter County Fair, Porter County Expo Center and Fair Grounds, 215 E. Division St., Valparaiso. Visit portercountyfair.com
Kane Brown with Restless Road, July 21
Lady A, July 22
Chris Tomlin with Anne Wilson, July 21
Hardy with Ernest, July 24
United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:
Rage Against The Machine with Run The Jewels, July 11 and 12
Roger Waters, July 26
Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 13
Kendrick Lamar, Aug. 19
Duran Duran, Aug. 20
Eric Clapton, Sept. 12 and 13
Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:
New Kids ON The Block, June 17 and 18
Shawn Mendes, July 15
Scorpions and Whitesnake, Sept. 1
Michael Buble, Sept. 2
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.
Tears For Fears, June 16
Steely Dan, June 19
Josh Groban, June 25
Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, July 2
Halsey, July3
Train, July 15
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 16
The Black Keys, July 17
Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 24
Backstreet Boys, July 29