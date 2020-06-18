The special secret sauce in John Legend’s album: the Grammys

Legend said Rapsody wrote two verses for his song, asking him which he preferred. “This was the one that just immediately hit me. I loved her referring to Kobe and Nipsey and Biggie and some of the other artists we lost, but also some artists that are still with us that made records that were important to us.”

Legend’s album also features collaborations with Jhené Aiko and Gary Clark Jr., while a pack of all-star producers and songwriters also help on the project, including Charlie Puth, Anderson Paak, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Teddy Geiger, Tayla Parx and Raphael Saadiq, who executive produced the album.

But Legend’s collaboration with Hussle is still getting love a year after its release. On Monday “Higher” earned two nominations at the BET Awards, including video of the year. The clip was filmed not long before Hussle died.

“What a video to go out on — in his neighborhood, elevated above the neighborhood, looking down on it,” Legend said. “He was so proud of his neighborhood and his community. He had invested so much in the community and done so much to bring hope and jobs and education to the community.”

“We made a record with Nipsey that will last forever,” he said. “That’s a beautiful thing that’s come from it.”