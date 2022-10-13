The spirit of a wolf drives Tyler Reese Tritt

Some of the best live music in the Region can be found free of charge at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, where every weekend, one can find top talents of various styles and genres strutting their stuff and showing their skills atop both the Cafe Stage and the Council Oak Stage.

This Friday, the venue does it again with an encore presentation of Tyler Reese Tritt, the talented rising star who like her famous daddy Travis Tritt seems destined for a long career in country music. Young Tritt returns by popular demand following her impressive performance at the Hard Rock last April.

"I've been doing a lot of festivals during the summer months and I love doing them, but I also love doing casino shows," said Tritt. "The Hard Rock in Gary is a great place to play. After my April show there, I came back in September for a private event. So this weekend's (public) show will actually be my third time performing there and I'm really excited to be coming back."

Tyler broke out big in 2013 when at the tender age of 14, she released a duet with her dad of the old Kenny Rogers/Patty Smyth single, "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough," which received considerable country radio airplay. She'll likely bust that one out during Friday's concert, along with her 2018 solo radio hit, "Perfect."

Tritt tours with a full band and is treating her audiences to some of the newer songs she is currently in the process of recording. The plan is to release a series of digital singles, before gathering up the best of them for a physical CD. "I'm really not sure when that my get done, but I'm hoping for early 2023," she said.

Growing up as the daughter of Travis Tritt found Tyler surrounded by top entertainers both at home and when she was out touring with her dad. "I've known I wanted to be a country music singer since I was just a little girl, and I've learned so much from so many people," she said. One of the best pieces of advice came from her father. "He would tell us -- 'There are sheep and there are wolves in this world, you want to be the wolf, you don't want to be the sheep' -- and I take that advice to heart." Tyler's merchandise reflects that life lesson by having a wolf prominently featured on her concert T-shirts.

"Sidelined by Covid like everyone else in recent years, Tritt said she is happy to finally get back to touring, recording and moving her career forward. She's a young star on the rise. More at tylerreesetrittofficial.com.

Blues returns to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at the Council Oak Stage at 8 p.m. Friday with Dave Spector Band and again on Saturday with The Mike Wheeler Band. More a hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Celestin's full band hits on Sunday

WIMS-AM/FM welcomes The Robby Celestin Band for a special matinee performance this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m.) at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The Lauren Dukes Duo opens the show.

Celestin began singing in his teens with his father's famous group, The Enchanters, before co- founding the vocal quartet, Five O'Clock Shadow. He also was a member of world famous acapella recording and touring group, Stormy Weather, which enabled the East Chicago native to perform at The White House during the Clinton Administration, as well as tour the Caribbean, Italy, China, Tahiti, and other lands via USO tours. He later conquered the club scene as the front man of the groups TimePeace and Final Say.

A great song interpreter,, Celestin takes songs made famous by others and makes them his own. A gifted songwriter, Celestin has recorded three original music albums, and continues to post new singles online.

Celestin is thrilled to bring his self-named group to Hobart to perform. One of the most vibrant and entertaining Chicago-based performers on the scene today, Celestin is backed by some of the Midwest's most talented players. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door, with VIP seating and after party packages available. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• The voice and songwriter of The Crawpuppies -- Chad Clifford -- returns this evening for a 6:30-9:30 p.m. solo acoustic performance at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart for the local eatery's weekly, family friendly "Acoustic Thursday" series. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• The Greater Gary American Jazz Association presents The Billy Foster Quartet on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Gary Public Library & Cultural Center (220 W. 5th St.) in Gary. Gifted pianist Foster will perform with his vocalist wife Renee Miles-Foster, bassist Bruce Evans and drummer Lannie Turner for this event. Admission is free for all ages. More: billyfoster.com.

• Tributes play back to back this weekend at Griffith's Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) with the touring DOORS tribute group An American Prayer conjuring up the ghost of Jim Morrison on Friday, followed on Saturday by The Jack who will be performing their tribute to Aussie icons, AC/DC. More: Avenue912Events.com.

• Rock 'n' roll vocal quartet -- The Atlantic City Boys -- perform their tribute to the music of the 1950s and 1960s at 7 p.m. on Monday (10/17) at the Munster High School Auditorium (8808 Columbia Ave.) in Munster. The latest presentation by Lakeshore Community Concerts, this group -- E. Michael Evans, Dustin Fisher, Jeremy James and Sammy Pawlak -- has performed from Las Vegas to Disney World. Live video at: https://youtu.be/8mhUKBn8PY0. More: 219-614-8410

• Mandalyn & Nawty play acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. The blues rock of Head Honchos takes the stage on Friday night, followed Saturday by rock band The Aftermath. Sunday's "Acoustic Matinee" is on hiatus so storyteller Cindy Horgash can start her three week run of Sundays telling spooky tales of ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night. Horgash performs 6-8 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• This Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) things will be hopping with "jam band" The Lunar Ticks, followed on Saturday with a variety of old school rock 'n' roll by Johnny V & Friends. All local blues players are welcome to jam Sundays with host Corey Dennison at the weekly "Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Midwest metal singer Tim "Ripper" Owens who used to perform in local hard rock venues before stepping in as lead singer with the likes of Judas Priest, Iced Earth and Rising Force, has just released an advance video for his new song, "Return To Death Row," slated for his forthcoming six-song solo EP due later this year. Grammy-nominated Owens is currently the frontman/vocalist of KK's Priest with former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Les Binks. Catch Owens' video at: https://youtu.be/Y3cMO2bhVOU.

• Tuesday's 7-8 p.m. "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" -- heard weekly on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio -- welcomes Chicago blues guitar great Ronnie Baker Brooks. A legacy artist, as the son of Chicago blues legend Lonnie Brooks, there will be a lot to talk about with Brooks, who will perform a free, 21 and over concert Oct. 21 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Tune in on the dial or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.