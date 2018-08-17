Music fans will be happy to be part of the audience when The Texas Tenors come to Whiting this weekend.
The Texas Tenors, who gained popularity on the fourth season of "America's Got Talent" in 2009, will bring their unique sound to Whiting when the group performs at 7:30 p.m. with The Whiting Park Festival Orchestra at Whiting Lakefront Park.
"We're excited to come back and to perform with the symphony. We have a variety of music (to share)," said JC Fisher, member of The Texas Tenors. The group also includes Marcus Collins and John Hagen.
"We pride ourselves on doing all genres of music," Fisher said. "We all grew up with different (musical) backgrounds. I grew up singing country and some classical and gospel," he said.
The group's shows generally blend pop, country and opera selections. "We like to take the audience on a musical journey with our shows," he said.
The Texas Tenors' current show titled "Rise," will feature songs from the "Rise" album, which was released in 2017, as well as other tunes. Fisher said the group recently released the album "A Collection of American and Broadway Classics."
In 2016, when The Texas Tenors were booked for a show with The Whiting Park Festival Orchestra, the concert was rained out. "We ended up singing a cappella in the Pavilion for the people," Fisher said.
The Texas Tenors was formed just prior to the group's debut on "America's Got Talent."
"It was a very positive experience being on 'America's Got Talent,'" Fisher said. "It was a wonderful opportunity to be on that show."
The Texas Tenors have also performed frequently in Branson, Missouri throughout the years and are a popular act there.
Fisher said for the upcoming fall and holiday season, the group will be performing at The Andy Williams Performing Arts Center & Theatre in Branson. They have various shows in October and November. The trio's November dates will star a Christmas-themed show.
FYI: The Texas Tenors perform with The Whiting Park Festival Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Whiting Lakefront Park, East 119th Street and North Front Street, Whiting. Admission is free. Parking is $5. Visit whitingevents.com.