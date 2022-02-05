The Times forecasts the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations

The past couple years, the escapism that movies can provide has been perhaps more important than ever before.

Maybe we collectively haven't been sitting in theaters as much as we used to. But these days there are so many more options to see all the great films out there, whether they arrive on platforms like HBO Max the same day as they hit theaters, or if they're distributed by streamers like Netflix or Amazon Prime or Hulu. And when that happens and we can see Oscar-worthy films right away from our living rooms, it's not the worst thing in the world – even for those of us who prefer the big-screen, theater-going experience.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards – the Oscars. Oscar voting was a week-long process. All the members of the Academy – about 9,900 of them – can nominate for Best Picture, a category that goes back to a guaranteed 10 nominees this year. And the specialized individual branches cast nomination ballots for their categories – so the members of the acting branch nominate the four acting categories, the directors branch nominates directors, the writers nominate the screenplay categories, etc.

This year's top contenders for Best Picture seem fairly locked in, and we may be headed to a showdown between "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" for the top prize. But could "Dune" be lurking in the shadows to play spoiler? That's what we'll find out March 27.

But until then, we'll have seven weeks of wondering who and what will win, and plenty of other awards shows to base those guesses from. So who will get in and what will get snubbed when the nominations are revealed Tuesday morning?

The past eight years, the picks in this space were a combined 83 percent accurate for the 10 major categories (75 percent accurate last year), and 73 percent accurate overall (with 68 percent accuracy in 2021). So if nothing else, these predictions should give you a pretty good idea of the names you're likely to see on the ballot.

Best Picture

MattE's picks: Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick … BOOM!, West Side Story

Snubbed: Drive My Car, House of Gucci, The Lost Daughter, Nightmare Alley, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director

MattE's picks: Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Snubbed: Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Sian Heder (CODA), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Adam McKay (Don't Look Up)

Best Actress

MattE's picks: Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Snubbed: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Best Actor

MattE's picks: Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Snubbed: Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Best Supporting Actress

MattE's picks: Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Ruth Negga (Passing)

Snubbed: Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Ann Dowd (Mass), Marlee Matlin (CODA)

Best Supporting Actor

MattE's picks: Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar), Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Snubbed: Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Jared Leto (House of Gucci), Woody Norman (C'mon, C'mon), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Original Screenplay

MattE's picks: Being the Ricardos, Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza

Snubbed: C'mon, C'mon; The French Dispatch; The Harder They Fall; Mass; Parallel Mothers

Adapted Screenplay

MattE's picks: Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

Snubbed: CODA; Passing; The Tender Bar; tick, tick ... BOOM!; The Tragedy of Macbeth

Animated Feature

MattE's picks: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon

International Feature

MattE's picks: Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), A Hero (Iran), The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Documentary Feature

MattE's picks: Ascension; The First Wave; Flee; The Rescue; Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Cinematography

MattE's picks: Belfast, Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Costume Design

MattE's picks: Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

Film Editing

MattE's picks: Belfast, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

MattE's picks: Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci, West Side Story

Production Design

MattE's picks: Belfast, Dune, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

Original Score

MattE's picks: Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell), Dune (Hans Zimmer), The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat), Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias), The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Original Song

MattE's picks: Just Look Up (Don’t Look Up), Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Guns Go Bang (The Harder They Fall), Be Alive (King Richard), No Time To Die (No Time to Die)

Sound

MattE's picks: Belfast; Dune; No Time to Die; tick, tick ... BOOM!; West Side Story

Visual Effects

MattE's picks: Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Animated Short Subject

MattE's picks: The Musician, Namoo, Robin Robin, Us Again, Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

MattE's picks: Audible, Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies

Live Action Short Subject

MattE's picks: Distances, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Tala'vision, When the Sun Sets

Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past 10 years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.

