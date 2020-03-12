The 'voice' of a generation falls silent

As a radio guy myself, this columnist has much respect for the great voices and talents of Chicago radio who kept generations of Midwest music fans entertained over the years.
One of those great voices was silenced last Saturday, when cancer claimed beloved Windy City broadcaster Clark Weber. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Mr. Weber, 89, first came to fame in 1961 after signing on at the powerful WLS 890-AM and the rest as they say, is history.
Weber continued his career with stops at such Chicagoland stations as WCFL, WMAQ, WIND 560-AM WJJD, WAIT before retiring in 2015 on a high note, with an induction into The Illinois Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
From all of us kids of the '60s and '70s who grew up with transistor radios in their pockets, and who followed you on your journey across the dial -- Thank you Clark Weber, for the tunes, the laughs and the memories. Rest in Peace.
MUSIC NOTES
• News came last week that Bill Fitzgerald, the founder proprietor for more than four decades of Fitzgerald's (6615 Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn, has sold the iconic Chicagoland home for Americana music where fans could enjoy a steady menu of swing, zysdeco, folk, bluegrass, blues and rockabilly. Stepping in will be new owner, Will Duncan, a Chicago restaurant and live music venue veteran. Thank you to the Fitzgerald family for the many years of great music and best wishes to Mr. Duncan in carrying on the proud legacy of the venue that is unique and important in so many ways. Follow the progress at: fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
• The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive in Three Oaks, Michigan features Northwest Indiana's jazz guitar great Bryan Lubeck serving as the guest host for the venue's "Open Mic Night" this Friday. No admission cost for the 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central event. Performers who would like to book a slot on Acorn's open stage events should email to OpenMic@acornlive.org. On Saturday, The Acorn gets a jump on St. Patrick's Day with its presentation of "An Evening with Switchback," as the popular group performs a variety of Celtic styles ranging from sea shanties, jigs, and traditional folk favorites to a few original compositions of their own. More: acornlive.org.
• The Mrs. Jones Band performs Friday (9 p.m.-1 a.m.) at Buddy & Pal's (340 W. U.S. 30) in Schereville. The stripped down acoustic version of Me & Mrs. Jones then perform at the Lowell VFW (6841 Canteen) in Lowell from 6:30-9:30 p.m. More: facebook.com/asmolen715
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) welcomes acoustic duo The Juniors on stage Friday, featuring Chris Bolint, Jr. and Billy Cox, Jr. for an evening of covers ranging from The Beatles to Foo Fighters to Johnny Cash. On Saturday, singer/songwriter Nick Kazonis performs a blend of covers and original songs. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland will take music fans back to the 1990s with the group, Fool House, who will bring what they call "The Ultimate Dance Party" which celebrates the era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk. More: facebook.com/FoolHouseband.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the live blues with the Luke Repass Band on Friday at 8 p.m. and with Visions of Santana featured on Saturday at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The music of So-Cal rock legends The Eagles will fly into the confines of Valparaiso's Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) on Saturday as Midwest tribute band Heartache Tonight delivers a set of songs from throughout the Eagles' career, along with some solo hits from Eagles members Don Henley and Joe Walsh. More: memorialoperahouse.com or 219-548-9137
• The Reggae Express Band warms up the stage of The Franklin House (58 S. Campbell St.) in Valparaiso on Friday with their repertoire of reggae and island music. More: 219-707-5468 or franklinhousevalpo.com.
• Sunday's 4-6 p.m. "Live From The Record Bin" broadcast will feature the blues rock of The Head Honchos performing in a stripped down unplugged, acoustic fashion. More: theheadhonchosband.com. The weekly Sunday performances in the store's listening room are free for all ages and are broadcast live in real time on the free Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• It's finally here! Alex Dixon, grandson of Chicago Blues legend Willie Dixon, has released "The Real McCoy," an 11-song CD that's long been coming and a long time anticipated. Dixon wrote, arranged and produced most of the CD's 11 tracks, along with a trio of his granddad's songs, and a pair of co-writes. Blues fans take note, because this disc features a variety of guests, such as harp master Sugar Blue, guitarists Melvin Taylor and Joey Delgado, with Lewis "Big Lou" Powell providing all the lead vocals.
• As this column was being written, word came that the annual "Stars Over Valpo" event that helps to fund Valparaiso's low-powered public radio FM station, WVLP 103.1, has been announced. Presented once again from 6-8 p.m. on March 29 at Valparaiso University's Center for the Arts (1709 Chapel Drive) the confirmed performance roster includes Nicole Lee, Theodore McClendon, Lou Samaniego, LeAnn Stutler, Ken Kinsey & Jeff Massey, FireProof, Jim Chaddock, The Juniors, Patti Shaffner and James Gedda with others to be announced. More: WVLP.org.
• South Arts is now accepting applications for "Jazz Road Tours," offering grants of up to $15,000 to support tours by emerging and mid-career jazz artists. Artists can apply for funds to build tours that include three to six sites, with an emphasis on bringing jazz to rural, isolated, and underserved parts of the country. Applications for "Jazz Road Tours" are due by April 21, 2020. Full guidelines, program information and additional details are available on jazzroad.org and southarts.org.
• This Friday afternoon, the Chicago-based Celtic rock duo Switchback will be featured on the 1-2 p.m. hour of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The 2-3 p.m. second hour of the program will feature the music of Northwest Indiana's own Celtic favorites, New Element. Lakeshore programs stream live at: lakeshorepublicmedia.org). Both featured artists will perform back to back this Friday at Hobart Art Theatre's "Celtic Celebration" concert (230 Main St.) in Hobart from 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance/$25 at door. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.