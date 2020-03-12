The 'voice' of a generation falls silent

As a radio guy myself, this columnist has much respect for the great voices and talents of Chicago radio who kept generations of Midwest music fans entertained over the years.

One of those great voices was silenced last Saturday, when cancer claimed beloved Windy City broadcaster Clark Weber. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Mr. Weber, 89, first came to fame in 1961 after signing on at the powerful WLS 890-AM and the rest as they say, is history.

Weber continued his career with stops at such Chicagoland stations as WCFL, WMAQ, WIND 560-AM WJJD, WAIT before retiring in 2015 on a high note, with an induction into The Illinois Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

From all of us kids of the '60s and '70s who grew up with transistor radios in their pockets, and who followed you on your journey across the dial -- Thank you Clark Weber, for the tunes, the laughs and the memories. Rest in Peace.

MUSIC NOTES