The Weeknd criticizes Grammys over nominations snub

After the Weeknd called out the academy, Mason Jr. released a statement explaining that “unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.”

“We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling,” Mason Jr. said.

The Weeknd was shut out from being a Grammy nominee along with Luke Combs, who set records on streaming services and dominated the country charts. Morgan Wallen also had a successful year in country music, but he came away empty.

A group of young R&B female acts moving the needle also missed out on nominations, including Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor and Kehlani. Late rapper Juice WRLD, Brandy and Chris Brown were also snubbed.

Justin Bieber earned four nominations, but the singer also criticized the Grammys decision-making as well. He said music from his fifth studio album “Changes” was wrongly viewed as a pop album, rather than an R&B project.

Bieber gave thanks saying he was “flattered” for being acknowledged but thought being left out of the R&B category was a mistake.