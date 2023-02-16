A rousing show of hard rocking proportions will touch down soon in Gary.

The Rock Resurrection Tour starring Skillet and Theory Of A Deadman hits the stage on Feb. 17 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Also on the bill is Saint Asonia.

"Everyone was itching to get back and play shows," said Joey Dandeneau, drummer for Theory Of A Deadman.

He added after being "stuck" at home for two years, it's great to be going on the road again regularly. The band toured a bit last year. This current tour, the first of 2023 on the multi-bill, is actually kicking off at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

"We don't usually do a lot of co-billed shows," Dandeneau said, adding they're looking forward to playing with Skillet as well as Saint Asonia. "All the band members are great people," he said.

"We have done shows with Skillet before and got along great. We're excited about it." Dandeneau added co-billed shows also help bands to gain new fans.

Theory Of A Deadman is comprised of Dandeneau, Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner and Dean Back. The band, from North Delta, British Columbia, recently recorded the new album "Dinosaur." The album is due out March 17.

Dandeneau said the new album was recorded at Atlantis Studios, which is the former Metronome Studio, in Stockholm.

"That's where ABBA recorded all their records," the drummer said.

Prior to doing the new album, Dandeneau said the band members read all the comments fans were offering about any upcoming music.

"We saw what people were hoping we would do," he said. He added fans were requesting a driving "rock" oriented record.

Even though the band likes to "branch out" and do different things from time to time, Dandeneau said they wanted to give them that hard rocking signature sound. "We felt we owed it to our fans," he said.

Performing live, Dandeneau said, is what makes Theory Of A Deadman band members happiest.

"This is what we do. We do it for a career and a job but we also do it because we like it," the drummer said. Dandeneau, who resides in Las Vegas, lived in the northern suburbs of Chicago for a couple of years.

He said Windy City fans have been supportive of the band.

"We have an awesome Chicago fan base."

The first single off of the new album, which is also titled "Dinosaur," Dandeneau said, is doing extremely well on the charts making it the "biggest hit" of the band's career thus far.

Expect to hear tunes from "Dinosaur" as well as other band favorites in concert.

The current tour runs for six weeks, which Dandeneau added is a good amount of time for a major tour. That'll give them a chance "to recharge" their batteries. "Any longer than six weeks and you get burnt out," he said.

"We put everything into what we do and we take pride in that," Dandeneau said about making music and playing live.

FYI: The Rock Resurrection Tour starring Skillet, Theory Of A Deadman and Saint Asonia will be performed Feb. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 and up. Visit Ticketmaster.com and hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

