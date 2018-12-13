Congratulations to Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy on being nominated this past week for a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Blues Album category for his latest album, "The Blues Is Alive And Well." The album was released in June.
Mississippi officials declared Dec. 8 as “Buddy Guy Day” and unveiled a special marker honoring their famous native son as part of the Mississippi Blues Trail.
Guy's birth state of Louisiana also honored the now 82-year-old blues guitarist, born in Lettsworth, by designating a portion of Highway 418 in Lettsworth, which passes in front of the plantation where Guy grew up, as "Buddy Guy Way."
A 2005 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Guy has been cited as an influence by the likes of Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck and the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, among others. Guy moved to Chicago in the late 1950s as part of the great urban blues migration from the southern states.
Although the founder/owner of Buddy Guy's Legends club has long been claimed by the Chicago blues community as one of their own, he has always honored his roots by consistently performing in Louisiana throughout his career.
MUSIC NOTES
• In other Chicago-related blues news, four artists currently signed to the toddlin' town's Alligator Records label made the 2018 Top 10 Blues Albums list in Britain according to the January issue of MOJO, the United Kingdom's top blues magazine. Those artists and albums are: Shemekia Copeland's "America's Child" at #1, Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz & Giles Robinson's "Journeys To The Heart of the Blues" at #2, the Nick Moss Band's "The High Cost of the Blues" at #4, and Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager's "Rough Cut" at #7. Congrats to all and to the hard-working regional staff of the Chicago-based international label and label President Bruce Iglauer. More: alligator.com.
• Fresh from selling out The Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso last Sunday, Chicago’s Classical Blast gives regional fans a second chance to catch them on their “Dark Side of the Yule” winter tour at 8 p.m. Eastern at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan on Dec. 21.
As a thank you to the fans who came to see the group last weekend at CST and to promote their Acorn concert, lead vocalist/guitarist Sofia Monroy will perform a special solo acoustic set this Sunday (4 p.m.) for the NWI internet radio series -- "Live From The Record Bin" – that broadcasts live from The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The intimate in-store performance is free for all ages and can be heard online in real time via "The Vintage Lounge” channel carried on regionradio.live. Complimentary light refreshments will be provided.
• Michigan music legend Bob Seger brings his Silver Bullet Band to Rosemont’s Allstate Arena (6920 Mannaheim Road) for an 8 p.m. show Friday. This is the rescheduled date originally booked for Nov. 17 of 2017. Tickets from that show will be honored. New tickets range from $75 to $125. At deadline time, some tickets were still available. More: 1.ticketmaster.com.
• R&B superstar John Legend brings his A Legendary Christmas Tour to The Lyric Opera of Chicago (20 N. Wacker Drive)at 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Tickets are $37-$250. More: 1.ticketmaster.com.
• Singer/songwriter/guitarist Nicholas Kazonis hosts an all ages Open Mic night tonight and every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. at 95ate5 Brew Pub (9585 N. Industrial Drive) in St. John. More: 219-365-6506 or facebook.com/Nicholaskazonismusic.
• The Room (8355 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland has been drawing some big names to the venue formerly called The Silver Buckle in recent months through the efforts of Northwest Indiana concert promoter Paul Panicali of Mush Music Productions, LLC. The latest of those big names coming to The Room is country music outlaw legend David Allan Coe, who performs this Saturday with Chesterton-based country artist Jerica Paliga and her band opening the show at 7:30 p.m. More: facebook.com/theroomvenue or 219- 838-5909.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has The Chris & Lou Band on stage this Friday. No cover for the 7-10 p.m. show. More: 219- 309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• NWI rock quartet The Picks have picked Buddy And Pals (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point as where they will rock at 8:30 p.m. this Friday. More: 219-662-0088.
• Local music trio The Unstoppables will not let the holidays stop ‘em! Catch the guys doing a Christmas Celebration Party on Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Back Court (932 S. Court St.) in Crown Point.
• Jazz/Pop vocalist Carla Denise Stinson is the special musical guest for this week’s Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Region Ale Jazz Sunday Brunch hosted weekly by Sutton Entertainment and The Calumet Jazz Band at the Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville from noon to 3 p.m. Local musicians are always welcome to come jam at Sunday's event. More: facebook.com/suttonmusicco
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock of NWI’s longest rocking group Shuddup & Drive (as they celebrate drummer Raymond Edmaiston’s birthday) at 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, it's the music of AC/DC tribute band, Little Lover at 9 p.m.. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• SoPro Recording artist The Bobby Dunne Band will rock The Cheafton (6908 W. 111th St.) in "The Friendly Village" of Worth, Illinois on Saturday starting at 10 p.m. More: sopromusic.com/bobby-dunne.
• Various members of the eclectic Chicago band Classical Blast will guest Friday (noon to 1 p.m.) on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Selections from “Dark Side of The Yule” the group’s holiday album of classical and classic rock music mash-ups will be featured, along with a few of their original compositions. Lakeshore programs stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.