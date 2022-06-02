Ticket Tracker

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Gorillaz, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. $55-$135

Seventeen, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $39-$99

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Tortoise, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 (17 and older). $28-$55

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Kevin Gates, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 (18 and older). $49.50-$65

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Matisyahu, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $35

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Pond, 8 p.m. Dec. 6 (18 and older). $24

Soccer Mommy, 7 p.m. Nov. 1. $26.50

Mclusky, 9 p.m. Dec. 9 (18 and older). $24

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 7:30 p.m. June 24. $56.50

Sleeping With Sirens, 6 p.m. July 14 (17 and older). $29.50

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Crooked Colours, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 (18 and older). $21

Bret McKenzie, 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $40.50

SUBTERRANEAN

Subt.net

Mimi Webb, 7 p.m. Oct. 4. $18

