Ticket Tracker
All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Tame Impala, 8 p.m. May 29. $39.50-$79.50
Aventura, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $59-$199
WRIGLEY FIELD
Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, Megan Trainor, 6:30 p.m. June 13. $59.50-$179.50
THE VIC THEATRE
Blood Orange, 7:30 p.m. March 13 (18 and older). $36
Whitney Cummings, 7:30 p.m. March 27 (18 and older). $36.50
Trevor Hall and Brett Dennen, 7:30 p.m. April 23 (18 and older). $29-$99
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Jill Scott, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. $115-$160
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
GZA and Liquid Swords, 9 p.m. Jan. 25 (18 and older). $25-$75
THALIA HALL
Rookie, Tongues Unknown, American Grizzly, 7 p.m. Jan. 10. $25-$250
PARK WEST
Melvin Seals and JGB, 8 p.m. March 14 (18 and older). $30
Ben Bailey, 7:30 p.m. July 25 (18 and older). $35
RIVIERA THEATRE
Third Eye Blind, Saves the Day, 7:30 p.m. March 22 (18 and older). $44
LINCOLN HALL
Zack Villere, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $16-$18
Nombe, 8 p.m. May 23. $17-$20
METRO
Soulwax, 8 p.m. March 3 (18 and older). $31-$36
ARAGON BALLROOM
Hatsune MIku, 8 p.m. May 9. $65-$150
Russ, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $59.75
FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Josh Ritter, 8 p.m. March 20. $35-$40