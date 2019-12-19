{{featured_button_text}}

Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Tame Impala, 8 p.m. May 29. $39.50-$79.50

Aventura, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $59-$199

WRIGLEY FIELD

Mlb.com

Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, Megan Trainor, 6:30 p.m. June 13. $59.50-$179.50

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Blood Orange, 7:30 p.m. March 13 (18 and older). $36

Whitney Cummings, 7:30 p.m. March 27 (18 and older). $36.50

Trevor Hall and Brett Dennen, 7:30 p.m. April 23 (18 and older). $29-$99

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Jill Scott, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. $115-$160

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concorrdmusichall.com

GZA and Liquid Swords, 9 p.m. Jan. 25 (18 and older). $25-$75

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Rookie, Tongues Unknown, American Grizzly, 7 p.m. Jan. 10. $25-$250

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Melvin Seals and JGB, 8 p.m. March 14 (18 and older). $30

Ben Bailey, 7:30 p.m. July 25 (18 and older). $35

RIVIERA THEATRE

Eventbrite.com

Third Eye Blind, Saves the Day, 7:30 p.m. March 22 (18 and older). $44

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Zack Villere, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $16-$18

Nombe, 8 p.m. May 23. $17-$20

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Soulwax, 8 p.m. March 3 (18 and older). $31-$36

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Hatsune MIku, 8 p.m. May 9. $65-$150

Russ, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $59.75

FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Jamusa.com

Josh Ritter, 8 p.m. March 20. $35-$40

