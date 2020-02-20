Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Rage Against The Machine, 8 p.m. May 19. $125
Janet Jackson, 8 p.m. July 27. $74-$499
HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION AT NORTHERLY ISLAND
Deftones, 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $34-$79
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Backstreet Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. $39-$350
Megadeth, Lamb of God, 6 p.m. June 10. $89-$310
Melanie Martinez, 8 p.m. June 9. $66.50-$271
FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. June 10-11. $36-$41
AUDITORIUM THEATRE
The Decemberists, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. $35-$59.50
CITY WINERY
Har Mar Superstar, 8 p.m. April 28. $22-$32
Steve Moakler, 8 p.m. May 6. $22-$32
Michael McDermott, 8 p.m. June 5. $32-$42
Brad Williams, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 19. $22-$32
METRO
Girl Talk, 8 p.m. May 3 (18 and older). $30-$35
Ionnnalee, 9 p.m. May 7 (18 and older). $26-$31
PARK WEST
Ryan Beatty, 7:30 p.m. May 1. $25
