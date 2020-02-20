Ticket Tracker
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson will perform at United Center on July 27.

 Photo by Solaiman Fazel

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Rage Against The Machine, 8 p.m. May 19. $125

Janet Jackson, 8 p.m. July 27. $74-$499

HUNTINGTON BANK PAVILION AT NORTHERLY ISLAND

Deftones, 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $34-$79

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Backstreet Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. $39-$350

Megadeth, Lamb of God, 6 p.m. June 10. $89-$310

Melanie Martinez, 8 p.m. June 9. $66.50-$271

FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. June 10-11. $36-$41

AUDITORIUM THEATRE

The Decemberists, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. $35-$59.50

CITY WINERY

Har Mar Superstar, 8 p.m. April 28. $22-$32

Steve Moakler, 8 p.m. May 6. $22-$32

Michael McDermott, 8 p.m. June 5. $32-$42

Brad Williams, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 19. $22-$32

METRO

Girl Talk, 8 p.m. May 3 (18 and older). $30-$35

Ionnnalee, 9 p.m. May 7 (18 and older). $26-$31

PARK WEST

Ryan Beatty, 7:30 p.m. May 1. $25

