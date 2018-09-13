Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

COPERNICUS CENTER

Copernicuscenter.org

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $50-$75

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Snail Mail, 9 p.m. Jan. 17 (18 and older). $17

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Freddy Jones Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 21 (18 and older). $35

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Kurt Elling and Marquis Hill, 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20. $45-$58

John Parr, 8 p.m. April 10. $18-$28

Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde, 8 p.m. Nov. 6. $26-$32

ROSEMONT THEATRE

Rosemont.com/theater

Why Don’t We, 7 p.m. April 12. $39.50-$79.50

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Draco Rosa, 8 p.m. Dec. 4 (17 and older). $39-$60

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Joy Williams, 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $26

Bob Schneider, 8 p.m. Nov. 30. $28

Rob ickes and Trey Hensley, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $25

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Conan Gray, 10 p.m. Nov. 13. $10

The Differents, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 (18 and older). $12

Just Juice, 7 p.m. Nov. 29. $15

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Lil Xan, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $91-$202

Jackopierce, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 (17 and older). $59.95

