All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
COPERNICUS CENTER
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $50-$75
METRO
Snail Mail, 9 p.m. Jan. 17 (18 and older). $17
PARK WEST
Freddy Jones Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 21 (18 and older). $35
CITY WINERY
Kurt Elling and Marquis Hill, 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20. $45-$58
John Parr, 8 p.m. April 10. $18-$28
Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde, 8 p.m. Nov. 6. $26-$32
ROSEMONT THEATRE
Why Don’t We, 7 p.m. April 12. $39.50-$79.50
THALIA HALL
Draco Rosa, 8 p.m. Dec. 4 (17 and older). $39-$60
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Joy Williams, 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $26
Bob Schneider, 8 p.m. Nov. 30. $28
Rob ickes and Trey Hensley, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $25
SCHUBAS
Conan Gray, 10 p.m. Nov. 13. $10
The Differents, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 (18 and older). $12
Just Juice, 7 p.m. Nov. 29. $15
HOUSE OF BLUES
Lil Xan, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2. $91-$202
Jackopierce, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 (17 and older). $59.95