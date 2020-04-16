Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.
RADIUS CHICAGO
Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, 8 p.m. April 9 concert postponed
CITY WINERY
Taj Mahal, rescheduled to 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 28
Sheila E, rescheduled to 5 and 8 p.m. Sept. 13
Justin Heyward, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov.1-2
FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. June 10-11 concerts cancelled
THALIA HALL
Pigface, 8:30 p.m. July concert canceled
Lone Bellow, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
Beach Fossils, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Dec. 7
The Dip, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 25
Swans, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
The Weight Band, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 6
SCHUBAS
Loote, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 15
Kevin Krauter, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 28
METRO
Tokimonsta, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021
HOUSE OF BLUES
Lufo, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 24 and 6:30 p.m. July 25
Gi-dle, 8 p.m. May 5 concert postponed
REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB
reggieslive.ccom
GBH, 7 p.m. May 9 concert cancelled
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!