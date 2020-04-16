Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified. Dates to be determined have not been announced for all postponed concerts.

RADIUS CHICAGO

Radius-chicago.com

Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, 8 p.m. April 9 concert postponed

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Taj Mahal, rescheduled to 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 28

Sheila E, rescheduled to 5  and 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Justin Heyward, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov.1-2

FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Jamusa.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. June 10-11 concerts cancelled

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Pigface, 8:30 p.m. July concert canceled

Lone Bellow, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 30

Beach Fossils, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Dec. 7

The Dip, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Sept. 25

Swans, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

The Weight Band, rescheduled to 8 p.m. Nov. 6

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Loote, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 15

Kevin Krauter, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 28

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Tokimonsta, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Lufo, rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 24 and 6:30 p.m. July 25

Gi-dle, 8 p.m. May 5 concert postponed

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

reggieslive.ccom

GBH, 7 p.m. May 9 concert cancelled

