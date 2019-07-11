{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA AT UIC

Uicpavilion.com

Tyler, The Creator, 7 p.m. Sept. 4. $57.50-$77

Illenium, 8 p.m. Nov. 8. $37.50

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Paula Cole, 7 p.m. Oct. 6. $35-$$5

Albert Hammond, 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $45-$55

Slum Village, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $25-$45

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

The Collection, 8 p.m. Oct. 9 (18 and older). $12-$15

The Common Heart, 8 p.m. Nov. 14 (18 and older). $15

Claud, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $13-$15

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Ghostly 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 19 (18 and older). $19

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Kikagaku Moyo, 8 p.m. Nov. 21 (17 and older). $18-$30

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Static-X, Devildriver, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 (17 and older). $25

