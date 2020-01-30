Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Foreigner, Kansas, Europe, 7 p.m. July 31. $119-$545
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. $36-$119
Halsey, Chvrches, Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. June 27. $96-$290
THE VIC THEATRE
Einstruzende Neubauten, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (18 and older). $34-$49
Moneybagg Yo, Fredo Bang, 7:30 p.m. March 22 (18 and older). $34-$500
THALIA HALL
Black Pumas, 8:30 p.m. March 25 (18 and older). $30-$55
ATHENAEUM THEATRE
Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. May 10-11. $95
RIVIERA THEATRE
Ministry, KMFDM, 7 p.m. July 11 (18 and older). $38.50
This Must be The Band, 8 p.m. March 14 (18 and older). $ 25
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, 8:45 p.m. March 7 (18 and older). $29.50
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Graham Parker, 8 p.m. April 10. $45
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 8. $45
PARK WEST
The Dirty Knobs, 8 p.m. March 11 (18 and older). $35
The Darkness, 8 p.m. May 23 (18 and older). $29.50
HOUSE OF BLUES
Ally Brooke, 7 p.m.March 6. $40-$75
Between the Buried and Me, 7:30 p.m. May 19 (17 and older). $45
Eden, 7 p.m. May 22. $29.50