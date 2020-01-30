Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Foreigner, Kansas, Europe, 7 p.m. July 31. $119-$545

Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. $36-$119

Halsey, Chvrches, Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. June 27. $96-$290

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Einstruzende Neubauten, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (18 and older). $34-$49

Moneybagg Yo, Fredo Bang, 7:30 p.m. March 22 (18 and older). $34-$500

THALIA HALL

thaliahallchicago.com

Black Pumas, 8:30 p.m. March 25 (18 and older). $30-$55

ATHENAEUM THEATRE

Athenaeumtheatre.org

Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. May 10-11. $95

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Ministry, KMFDM, 7 p.m. July 11 (18 and older). $38.50

This Must be The Band, 8 p.m. March 14 (18 and older). $ 25

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, 8:45 p.m. March 7 (18 and older). $29.50

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Graham Parker, 8 p.m. April 10. $45

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 8. $45

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

The Dirty Knobs, 8 p.m. March 11 (18 and older). $35

The Darkness, 8 p.m. May 23 (18 and older). $29.50

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Ally Brooke, 7 p.m.March 6. $40-$75

Between the Buried and Me, 7:30 p.m. May 19 (17 and older). $45

Eden, 7 p.m. May 22. $29.50

