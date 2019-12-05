{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis, 8 p.m. July 25. $39-$169

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m. March 13 (18 and older). $35

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Whindersson Nunes, 8 p.m. March 5. $37.50

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 8 p.m. March 19. $45-$179

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Sammy Rae and the Friends, 8 p.m. April 22 (18 and older). $15-$17

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb.29. $22-$32

REGGIE’S ROCK CLUB

Reggieslive.com

Brand X, 7:30 p.m. March 27 (17 and older). $25-$50

City Morgue, 6:30 p.m. March 23. $20-$25

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Basia Bulat, 9 p.m. April 4 (18 and older). $15-$18

