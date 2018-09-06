Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

James McMurtry, 7 p.m. Oct. 14. $34

Casey Chambers, 7 p.m. Jan. 31. $40

Simon Shaheen, 8 p.m. Nov. 10. $35

Shawn Mullins, 8 p.m. Oct. 5. $30

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Los Lobos, 8 p.m. Dec. 9-12. $45-$65

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Eve 6, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 (18 and older). $25

Post Animal, 8 p.m. Dec. 15. $18

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

The Lotus Kings, 8 p.m. Oct. 26. $25

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Beto Cuevas, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. $37.50

Atreyu, 6 p.m. Dec. 12. $25

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Bring Me The Horizon, 6 p.m. Feb. 5. $35

