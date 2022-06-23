Ticket Tracker
All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time
THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO
Chris Tucker, 8 p.m. Sept. 10 (21 and older). $52-$92
HARD ROCK LIVE
Jimmy O. Yang, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 (21 and older). $70
METRO
“Thanks, Doll,” featuring Jon Langford, Sally Timms, The Waco Brothers and more, 7 p.m. July 7 (18 and older). $20
“ANTIfest” featuring Anti-Flag, Suicide Machines, We Are the Union and more, 6 p.m. Nov. 4. $31
THALIA HLL
People are also reading…
Patrick Watson, 8 p.m. Dec. 2 (17 and older). $40-$55
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
Lee Foss, 10 p.m. July 22 (18 and older). $20-$30
Bear Grillz, 10 p.m. Nov. 26 (18 and older). $19.50-$24.50
EMPTY BOTTLE
Black Lips, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $25
SCHUBAS
Coco and Clair Clair, 11 p.m. July 29 (18 and older). $20
The Tomblands, 9 p.m. Aug. 27 (21 and older). $15
Lewis Ofman, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 (18 and older). $18
S.G. Goodman, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 (18 and older). $15