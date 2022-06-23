 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ticket Tracker

  • 0

Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time

THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO

Horseshoehammond.com

Chris Tucker, 8 p.m. Sept. 10 (21 and older). $52-$92

HARD ROCK LIVE

Hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com

Jimmy O. Yang, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 (21 and older). $70

METRO

Metrochicago.com

“Thanks, Doll,” featuring Jon Langford, Sally Timms, The Waco Brothers and more, 7 p.m. July 7 (18 and older). $20

“ANTIfest” featuring Anti-Flag, Suicide Machines, We Are the Union and more, 6 p.m. Nov. 4. $31

THALIA HLL

People are also reading…

Thaliahallchicago.com

Patrick Watson, 8 p.m. Dec. 2 (17 and older). $40-$55

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

Lee Foss, 10 p.m. July 22 (18 and older). $20-$30

Bear Grillz, 10 p.m. Nov. 26 (18 and older). $19.50-$24.50

EMPTY BOTTLE

Emptybottle.com

Black Lips, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $25

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Coco and Clair Clair, 11 p.m. July 29 (18 and older). $20

The Tomblands, 9 p.m. Aug. 27 (21 and older). $15

Lewis Ofman, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 (18 and older). $18

S.G. Goodman, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 (18 and older). $15

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lea Seydoux has joined ‘Dune: Part Two’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts